Chicago White Sox Rookie Star Colson Montgomery’s cards
The MLB season is heading into the stretch run. The trade deadline has passed and teams are gearing up to make a run at the post season while other non contenders will take a look at younger players that they can build around for the future. One such player is current Chicago White Sox rookie shortstop Colson Montgomery who has recently been on a tear for the northsiders.
Back in April I wrote about Montgomery’s hobby market as a possible under the radar rookie of the year candidate. For context Montgomery was drafted in 2021, however,collectors had to wait until Bowman 2022 for his first autos. Although Montogomery didn’t make the White Sox MLB roster out of spring training, he eventually got called up on July 4th. After a slow start Montgomery has caught fire, blasting four home runs in his last five games. In fact all seven of his home runs have come in the past ten games. Attributing some of the power output to the new torpedo bats, this display has Montgomery locked in as the present and future for the White Sox.
In terms of his hobby stock, at the start of the season when I first wrote about Montgomery, his market was solid. Per eBay sales data, base autos of Montogmery were selling for $65-75. As a general rule, the two times where players often see an increase in their sales values is when they first debut and when they are first called up to the big leagues. Surprisingly, at the time of his call up Montgomery autos were selling for less than that checking in at a modest $40-45 per 130Point. It’s possible the drop was related to his lackluster performance in AAA where he hit only .217 across 240 at bats. Since that time though, as Montogomery has heated up so has his hobby market. Per 130Point, Montgomery’s sales for base autos have returned to their pre season level.
It's possible that Montgomery will continue to crush the ball as the season goes on. If he does, collectors should expect to see his card values rise as well too. If you’re a White Sox fan and collector, this comes as welcome news. Over the last several years, White Sox fans haven’t had a lot to be excited about. However, after many years of a rebuild they just might have a home grown budding star in the making in Colson Montgomery.