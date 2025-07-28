What to know about The National Sports Collectors Convention
The Super Bowl of cards and collectibles returns this week as The 45th annual National Sports Collectors Convention begins on Wednesday and runs through Sunday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. Here's what you need to know about the event:
What is the National?
The National Sports Collectors Convention brings the best and brightest together when it comes to cards and collectibles. Once a year collectors from all over the world come to one location for a nearly week-long event where they can find some of the rarest and most valuable collectible items available, from cards to memorabilia and everything in between.
Within the event there are plenty of things a collector can do. Whether it is going from table to table looking for a particular card of piece of memorabilia or heading to the autograph signing station, there is so much a collector can do fill their entire day.
Once the show closes down on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, there are respective trade nights occuring in and around the venue, with each trade night running from 6:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.
How long is the event?
The event begins on Wednesday, July 30 and runs until Sunday August 3. On Wednesday, the show is open to the general admission from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. On Thursday through Saturday, the show's hours are 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m., and Sunday's hours are 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m..
Where is the event?
The 2025 National Sports Collectors Convention is being held at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. This is a familiar spot for the event as this will be the 12th time the center will host the event. It had previously been held there most recently in 2023 but also in 2021, 2019, 2017, 2015, 2013, 2011, 2008, 2005, 2002, and 1998.
Where can someone buy tickets to the show?
If you haven't bought tickets yet, you can go to www.nsccshow.com/tickets. Right now, there are two ticket options availabile. If you are planning to go for the entire show, there is a five-day early entry pass for sale for $149.99, which includes admission into every day of the show as well as 60 minute early entry at the beginning of each day. If you are planning to go for a day or two, there is a single day pass for $30. Enjoy the Show!