Club Legacyz Unveils Cavan Sullivan, Zinedine Zidane for Icons 6 Release

Club Legacyz announced today that they added some major names for their upcoming Icons 6 release, coming later this year. There will be a new crop of young players, headlined by US star Cavan Sullivan, as well as French legend Zinedine Zidane.

There will also be other new features in Icons 6 we'll go over.

Icons 6 Set Design

Zinedine Zidane ClubLegacyz Announcement | ClubLegacyz

Coming off the highly-successful Icons 5 - a back-to-school themed release - Icons 6 will feature a new theme, while keeping a lot of the highly sought-after collections within the set. The new theme will be a holiday and festive theme, including a new Icons 6 Holiday Collection, available exclusive to Icons 6.

Most of the returning designs and collections will be back, but the new collections will be limited to /100 down to 1/1, while returning "core" designs can go up to /200 down to 1/1.

After Erling Haaland was added to the Icons 5 checklist, Club Legacyz did a great job of adding to the checklist for Icons 6 with several big names added.

New Names on the Icons 6 Checklist

USA forward Cavan Sullivan (8) celebrates his first goal against Mexico | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For US-based collectors, the biggest new add to the checklist will obviously be Cavan Sullivan. The Philadelphia Union midfielder has been on a tear since the World Cup break ended, both on the field and in the hobby market. Sullivan also got called up to the US Men's National Team and scored his first international goal for the Senior Team this fall.

Other names for collectors to know:

Eli Kroupi Jr. - The Bournemouth attacker was the subject of transfer rumors all summer, but ended up staying at Bournemouth in the fall as he was injured. He recently returned to action for Bournemouth and has an assist in three appearances off the bench.

Kerim Alajbegovic - The 19-year-old Bosnian attacker played well at the World Cup and parlayed that into a transfer to Juventus this summer. He now joins ClubLegacyz after scoring 2 goals and adding 1 assist for his club and country over his last 8 games.

Charalampos Kostoulas - Recently one of the bigger chases in another release, the 19-year-old Greek striker becomes a chase in Icons 6. While he's not lighting the Premier League on fire, he's playing extremely well and has 5 goals for club and country so far this year.

Rodrigo Mora - Another recent chase in other releases becomes a chase in Icons 6. The former Porto man missed the World Cup squad with Portugal, but secured a big-money transfer to Roma at just 19. He's been playing extremely well for Roma of late, with 3 goals and 2 assists in his last 6 games.

Vets and Legends to Chase

Zidane Joins Club Legacyz | Club Legacyz

Zinedine Zidane will sign his first on-card autographs in the new Icons 6 release. Additionally, Cole Palmer will also be added to the checklist as well.

Six new legends are also going to appear in Icons 6 - Carlos Tevez, Ricardo Quaresma, Emmanuel Adebayor, Claude Makelele, John Terry, and Wesley Sneijder - who has also started his own breaking company. Could we see Sneijder pull some Sneijder's on stream? One can hope.