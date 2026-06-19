Conor McGregor Cards Hit Record Prices as Comeback Hype Builds

Whether you love him or hate him, Conor McGregor’s card market has been absolutely on fire this week.

Aug 25, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Conor McGregor holds the Irish flag of Ireland during weigh ins for the upcoming boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Prior to Monday, the most anyone had ever paid for the dominant Irish fighter was about $74,000, but in the span of just the last few days, McGregor has had not one but two cards sell for well above that figure.

Generally speaking, cards in the boxing and MMA categories rarely break six figures, but as of Monday, McGregor is part of that small but mighty club.

Conor McGregor’s Highest Selling Cards

The two monster sales that recently happened were similar to 2013 rookie cards, one serial-numbered to 15 and the other a one-of-one.

A PSA 10 2013 Topps UFC Bloodlines Fighter Autograph Red Ink Nickname Conor McGregor Rookie Card (#02/15) | Card Ladder

On Tuesday, June 16, a PSA 10 2013 Topps UFC Bloodlines Autographed Conor McGregor rookie card (2/15), signed in red ink, sold for $92,720. In addition to his name, this card has a “UFC 1st Autograph” label in the upper right corner, and McGregor included his “The Notorious” nickname, which adds to the appeal of this card.

Prior to Tuesday's sale, the red-ink rookie, the prior record sale for this card was a BGS 9.5 copy that sold for $20,000 in March 2024. That works out to an incredible 360% increase in just over a two- year period.

A PSA 8.5 2013 Topps UFC Bloodlines Fighter Autographs Platinum Conor McGregor Rookie Card (#1/1) | Card Ladder

The record-setting McGregor card sold on Monday, June 15th, was a one-of-one PSA 8.5 platinum copy of the 2013 Topps UFC Bloodlines card, which sold for a whopping $196,420. However, the one-of-one card was signed in blue ink and didn’t include McGregor’s nickname.

The most ever paid for a McGregor card prior to this week was a one-of-one PSA 10 2017 Topps UFC Chrome Superfractor that sold for $73,800 back in February 2022.

PSA 10 2017 Topps UFC Chrome Superfractor #97 Conor McGregor (#1/1) | Card Ladder

Why are Conor McGregor’s Cards Popping Now?

As part of International Fight Week, Conor McGregor will return to the Octagon on July 11, 2026, in Las Vegas against Max Holloway in a highly anticipated welterweight rematch. This rematch is over a decade in the making. These two first squared off in Boston back in 2013, with McGregor winning by unanimous decision.

Aug 17, 2013; Boston, MA, USA; Conor McGregor (left) celebrates his win over Max Holloway (right) after a UFC featherweight match at the TD Garden. McGregor won after three rounds by judges decision. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

McGregor has been out of competition for five years after suffering a horrible broken leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. This injury kept McGregor out of the spotlight and thus kept his cards selling for modest amounts, relatively speaking.

That appears to be changing fast. With hype building around his return to the Octagon, McGregor’s card market is already up more than 50% year to date. If McGregor wins in Vegas, don’t be surprised if his biggest card sales soon push well beyond the $200,000 mark.