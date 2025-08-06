Collectibles On SI

Hobby Slang Series: What Exactly Is A "Superfractor"?

Here's a closer look as the Hobby Slang term "super" or more specifically "Superfractor"

2017 Topps Chrome Sapphire - Atlanta Braves - Superfractor 1/1 PSA 10
2017 Topps Chrome Sapphire - Atlanta Braves - Superfractor 1/1 PSA 10 / https://ebay.us/m/o9mXPj
In this story:

When it comes to the sports card hobby, there are several terms that often get thrown around in a conversation or among seasoned collectors and can be referred to as “Hobby Slang” and in this series of articles, the plan is to take a deeper, more informative dive into such terms.

2015 Topps Chome - Billy Hamilton "Chrome Commencements" Insert - Superfractor 1/1 - PSA 10
2015 Topps Chome - Billy Hamilton "Chrome Commencements" Insert - Superfractor 1/1 - PSA 10 / https://ebay.us/m/RN7Ozn

With that said, one of these terms that regularly gets thrown around in conversation, is referred to in breaks, or is mentioned in social posts and commentary is the term “super” and collectors often get asked “What is a Super?” or more specifically, “What is a Superfractor?”.

2023 Topps Chrome Basketball - Chris Paul - Superfractor Autograph 1/1 - PSA 10
2023 Topps Chrome Basketball - Chris Paul - Superfractor Autograph 1/1 - PSA 10 / https://ebay.us/m/4vrGE3

The term “super” or “superfractor” is one of the most sought-after and coveted parallels, and generally represents the rarest version of a base card in both the Topps Chrome and Bowman Chrome product lines. These cards are recognized instantly by its mesmerizing spiral gold-vinyl pattern, as well as a 1/1 serial number which means that only one exists of any given player’s card in that specific set.

Superfractors made their debut in the Bowman Chrome sets of the early 2000’s, and that debut revolutionized the way in which collectors chase of parallel cards, forever. That shift in why cards are chased, set a brad new hobby standard by which modern day 1/1’s are recognized. It was almost as those collectors were inadvertently chasing grails.

2022 Topps Chrome Silver Pack - Ozzie Smith - Superfractor Autograph - 1/1 - PSA 10
2022 Topps Chrome Silver Pack - Ozzie Smith - Superfractor Autograph - 1/1 - PSA 10 / https://ebay.us/m/zN8ZPh

Collectors covet Superfractors not only for their ultra-scarcity but also for their potential long-term value, especially when featuring top rookies, prospects, or stars. For example, standard Superfractors of players like Shohei Ohtani and Victor Wembanyama often commanding four- to five-figure price tags on the secondary market, whereas Autographed Superfractors of the very same players often command high five- to low six-figure price tags on the secondary market.

So for those of you who were uncertain about what the term “super” or “superfractor” meant, this comprehensive breakdown hopefully offers you some key insight and gives you the ability to start using one of the hobby’s most commonly used “slang” terms.

