Coolest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Baseball Cards

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays have done it. After a grueling 7-game series against the Seattle Mariners, they're World Series bound after a 32 year absence. One reason they're back? The mighty bat of Guerrero. He's been absolutely on fire lately and it's been perfect timing. Time will tell if he and his teammates can keep it up. Guerrero would love to win it all and gift his World Series ring to his dad, Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, Sr. There's a lot of hobby love for the Toronto slugger but up until now, his card prices have been fairly reasonable. That may about to change.

RELATED: Topps honors Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grand slam

BOWMAN FAMILY TREE 2016 VLADIMIR GUERRERO SR. & JR.

2016 Vladimir Guerrero Sr. & Jr. Bowman Family Tree | CardLadder

A father/son card - one a hall of famer and the younger could be well on his way. Especially prominent are the logos for the two Canadian teams each one played and plays for. This technically doesn't count as a rookie card as both players are featured, but it's cool to have both generations of the family together. There's a dual autograph version of this card as well.

TOPPS PROJECT70 2021 VLADIMIR GUERRERO JR.

RELATED: Four reasons now is the time to collect Vlad Guerrero Jr.

2021 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Topps Project70 | CardLadder

The artist Ermsy tried his hand at illustrating baseball cards for the Topps Project70 and it was... interesting, to say the least. This card has so much going for it - a mock-up of a Garbage Pail Kids card, "Bad Vlad", complete with Dracula and bat under the moonlight. a fun card to collect and a great nick-name for the slugger - you can find Guerrero signed baseballs with the inscription "Bad Vlad".

TOPPS FINEST 2019 VLADIMIR GUERRERO JR.

2019 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Topps Finest | CardLadder

The Topps Finest rookie card of "Bad Vlad" isn't the most iconic or most expensive, but it does have a good story and it's also not the easiest to find. This card was the first MLB rookie to be pulled from packs - several years removed from the 2016 Bowman releases. It was also short printed so it's a little tougher to locate.

2019 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Topps Triple Threads | CardLadder

This card just has cool written all over it. Here you have a rookie, an auto and a triple patch all in one place. Extra Credit for the patch forming "RC" - all of this in combination with an extremely limited print run to 99 make this one of the most highly sought after rookie cards of Guerrero out there.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: