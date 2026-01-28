Is Cooper Flagg Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Mavs)

Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg has missed just three games in the 2025-26 season, but he's listed as questionable due to an ankle injury he suffered earlier this month on Wednesday night.

Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves is the front end of a back-to-back for Dallas, so there's a chance the team looks to rest Flagg in one of the next two games. The rookie was originally listed as doubtful on Sunday on the second night of a back-to-back against the Mlwaukee Bucks, but that game was postponed due to inclement weather.

Cooper Flagg (injury management) listed questionable for Wednesday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) January 27, 2026

Flagg is averaging 18.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this season while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 28.0 percent from 3-point range. His jumper is still coming along from beyond the arc, but Flagg has been an impact player for a Dallas team that is suddenly in the play-in mix in the Western Conference.

The Mavericks are the No. 11 seed after winning six of their last 10 games, and they are just three games out of the No. 9 spot at this point in the season.

Even though Flagg's status is up in the air against Minnesota, the rookie may be worth a look in the prop market if he is able to play.

Best Cooper Flagg Prop Bet vs. Timberwolves

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Cooper Flagg OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-107)

Flagg enters this game averaging 6.4 rebounds per night, but he's grabbed seven or more boards in seven of his 10 games this month.

Overall, Flagg is averaging 12.1 rebound chances per game, although that has climbed slightly to 12.6 per game in the month of January.

This is a tough matchup for the No. 1 overall pick, as the Timberwolves are fifth in the NBA in rebound percentage and ninth in opponent rebounds per game. However, if Flagg plays, he's shown an ability to consistently get on the glass no matter the matchup. Over his last 15 games, the rookie has at least six rebounds in 12 of them.

While he has struggled with his efficiency as a scorer at times (shooting just 28.0 percent from 3), I do think Flagg's effort on the glass will be there no matter what. He's worth a look on Wednesday if the Mavs have him in the lineup.

