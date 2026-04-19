The Topps Rookie Debut Patch series has become one of the most interesting chases in the baseball card world, with the 2025 Topps Chrome Update driving renewed interest and sky rocketing prices for the Debut Patches.

Each debut patch card arrives with an MLB authenticated patch worn on the player's jersey the day they made their MLB debut. Along with the patch, there is an on-card autograph and the date on which the player debuted.

Only about half of the rookie Debut Patches have been pulled in the 2025 Topps Chrome Update, with recent auctions showcasing the value of these cards.

According to the Topps checklist on its website, there are 270 debut patches that are included in the 2025 Topps Chrome Update product, which is the most ever. 2024 had 251 players and the debut 2023 release had only 91 patches.

According to Baseball America, the 2025 patches with the highest interest that have not been revealed are Roki Sasaki for the Dodgers and Jacob Wilson of the Athletics.



The teams with the most patches remaining to be found are:

the Athletics with eight of their 16 not yet found

the Nationals, Yankees, Cardinals, Phillies, Rays and Pirates each have just one 2025 patch still unaccounted for.

2025 James Wood Topps Chrome 1/1 Pro Debut Patch

James Woods was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 2nd round of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL. In August 2202 he was a key piece of the Washington Nationals-Padres epic Juan Soto trade: San Diego Padres sent Jarlin Susana (minors), CJ Abrams, MacKenzie Gore, Robert Hassell III and Luke Voit to the Washington Nationals for Josh Bell and Juan Soto.



Wood's MLB debut was on July 1, 2024. He continued on to have a impressive 2024 second half for the Nationals, driving increased interest in his trading cards.

The James Wood's Rookie Debut Patch card was part of the 2025 product, despite playing 80+ games for the Nationals in 2024, since he debut came after the Topp's deadline.

The 2025 James Wood's Rookie Debut Patch recently sold for $162,000. This is the fifth highest-price ever for any Rookie Debut patch series, and second most from the 2025 release (behind Nick Kurtz).

One of the most anticipated Rookie Debut Patch Autographs of the year…



James Wood. 1 of 1. pic.twitter.com/uEsdit0GV8 — Topps (@Topps) November 10, 2025

James Wood's Rookie Debut Patch sold for $162,000 last night 👀 https://t.co/mPQRF7DYlw pic.twitter.com/BYKx6os7Tf — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) April 17, 2026



2025 Nick Kurtz Topps Chrome 1/1 Pro Debut Patch

2025 American League Rookie of the Year Nick Kurtz, known as "Big Amish," have seen his cards draw a ton of interest based off of his epic 36-homer rookie year for the A's.

Kurtz, a 1B out of Wake Forest, was drafted in 2024 by the Oakland Athletics with the fourth overall pick. He made his MLB debut on April 23, 2025.

Rookie of the Year Nick Kurtz signs his 1-of-1 MLB Debut Patch Autograph! Look for it in packs of Topps Chrome Update today 👀 pic.twitter.com/mJuIRi33YV — Topps (@Topps) December 10, 2025

Kurtz 2025 Topps Chrome Update Rookie Debut patch, pulled earlier this year, sold for $516,000. This is the second highest-price for any Rookie Debut patch series, since the Debut Patch chase began in 2023, trailing only Paul Skenes.

The Kurtz patch card sold in the Fanatics Collect’s January Premier Auction after intense bidding, ending with a whopping $430,000 price (plus $86,000/20% “buyer’s premium”), collecting 44 total bids that included four and a half hours of extended bidding.

The Nick Kurtz Topps Rookie Debut Patch has officially sold.



The final price: $516,000.



It's the No.2 highest-selling Debut Patch since the chase began in 2023.



More details: https://t.co/I89GuTAr2W pic.twitter.com/0doVPpUeVY — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) January 23, 2026

2025 Marcelo Mayer Topps Chrome 1/1 Pro Debut Patch

Marcelo Mayer was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 1st round (4th overall) of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Eastlake HS in Chula Vista, California. The versatile infielder made his MLB debut on May 24, 2025.

In 2025 he played in 44 games for the Red Sox with a .228 batting average and .402 slugging percentage.

Mayer's high draft staus, potential, and solid MLB start have generated excitment for his card values.

In the same April 2026 auction as the Nick Kurtz debut patch sale, the Marcelo Mayer rookie debut patch 1/1, also part of the 2025 Topps Chrome Update, sold for $54,000.

Mayer's Debut Patch card clocks in as one of the top 10 highest sale prices ever for a MLB debut patch card.

Marcelo Mayer's Debut Patch Auto 1/1 sold for $54,000 💰



If he can bounce back after his injury, could this bea. steal? pic.twitter.com/X6WxuKoMAH — Sports Card Investor (@SportsCardInv) January 27, 2026

2024 Paul Skenes Topps Chrome 1/1 Pro Debut Patch

The Paul Skenes 1/1 Pro Debut Patch card remains the grail!



It was the most sought after cards in the 2024 Topps Chrome Update set, with the Pirates seeking to drive its reveal, stating that they’d “love to bring this card back home to PNC Park to share with all Buccos fans,” by offering a bounty in exchange for the card.

To the lucky person who finds this card… We’d love to bring this card home to PNC Park to share with all Buccos fans.



Here’s our offer: https://t.co/qSDgZg3C8p pic.twitter.com/efNGhjidQ4 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) November 15, 2024



The card sold for over $1 million dollars - the highest sale price of the Rookie Debut Patch series. The buyer of the Skenes patch was revealed to be Dick’s Sporting Goods, which displays the card in one of their Pittsburgh locations as part of their increasing involvement in the trading cards business.

Some other Rookie Debut Patch cards have been revealed, but not yet auctioned off.

MAX MUNCY DEBUT PATCH



PULLED BY @backyardbreaks_



The Young one, not the Dodger one!!!



168/270 pic.twitter.com/Bl7LTPMKbk — TP35 (@Tp35Cards) April 18, 2026

2026 Topps Chrome Update Debut Patch rookie class

Looking ahead, the 2026 Topps Chrome Update rookie class will be strong with Konnor Griffin, Roman Anthony and Jac Caglianone cards continuing the Rookie Deput Patch chase.



And if youve got the cash, here are three rookie debut patch cards that could surpass Paul Skenes' sales record.

Some early photographs of top-ranked prospect Konnor Griffin's Rookie Debut Patch on Friday.



Griffin's RDPA has a chance to become one of the most coveted cards in the program's history.



(📷: Pirates, Getty) pic.twitter.com/zxItbHAv0U — Ben Burrows (@BenMBurrows) April 3, 2026