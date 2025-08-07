Cooper Flagg's two recent Superfractor sales exceed $10,000 each
When it comes to having an immediate impact on the sport of professional basketball before even stepping onto the court and playing in a regular season game, there aren’t many players that have done this in the way Cooper Flagg has. His unbelievable rise to the upper echelons of the hobby world has made him the ultimate name to chase this summer and two recent sales certainly solidify his demand.
Since the latter part of June there have been loads and loads of Copper Flagg cards and memorabilia sold across many of the well-known secondary markets, however two of those sales have caught the eye of collectors not just because of what the final sale price was but also because of each card’s ultra scarcity and here’s a closer look at each.
2024-25 Bowman U Chrome – College Application Superfractor Autograph 1/1 (Ungraded) – On June 25th collectors watched as an incredible 91 bids were placed and when all was said and done, it was sold for an eye-opening $10,228.
2024 Bowman Chrome Big Kahuna Superfractor Autograph 1/1 (PSA 8.5) - On July 15th after an equally impressive 63 bids that were placed on this card, it saw its bidding end at an even more impressive $13,400.
From a hobby perspective, the sales of these cards are just five-figure jaw-droppers, but rather a testament to impact that collectors anticipate that Flagg will have at the professional level. If he can live up to expectations and demonstrate a strong showing during his rookie campaign there’s no doubt that these cards will not only retain their current values but could very well appreciate over time.