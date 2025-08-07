Collectibles On SI

Cooper Flagg's two recent Superfractor sales exceed $10,000 each

Here's a look at two recent superfractor sales of the #1 NBA Draft Pick Cooper Flagg.

Matt Schilling

Jul 12, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on
Jul 12, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
When it comes to having an immediate impact on the sport of professional basketball before even stepping onto the court and playing in a regular season game, there aren’t many players that have done this in the way Cooper Flagg has. His unbelievable rise to the upper echelons of the hobby world has made him the ultimate name to chase this summer and two recent sales certainly solidify his demand.

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) drives past Los Angeles Lakers guard DaJaun Gordon
Jul 10, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) drives past Los Angeles Lakers guard DaJaun Gordon (45) / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Since the latter part of June there have been loads and loads of Copper Flagg cards and memorabilia sold across many of the well-known secondary markets, however two of those sales have caught the eye of collectors not just because of what the final sale price was but also because of each card’s ultra scarcity and here’s a closer look at each.

2024-25 Bowman U Chrome – College Application Superfractor Autograph 1/1 (Ungraded) – On June 25th collectors watched as an incredible 91 bids were placed and when all was said and done, it was sold for an eye-opening $10,228.

2024-25 Bowman U Chrome – College Application Superfractor Autograph 1/1 (Ungraded)
2024-25 Bowman U Chrome – College Application Superfractor Autograph 1/1 (Ungraded) / https://ebay.us/m/fX57Wg

2024 Bowman Chrome Big Kahuna Superfractor Autograph 1/1 (PSA 8.5) - On July 15th after an equally impressive 63 bids that were placed on this card, it saw its bidding end at an even more impressive $13,400.

2024 Bowman Chrome Big Kahuna Superfractor Autograph 1/1 (PSA 8.5)
2024 Bowman Chrome Big Kahuna Superfractor Autograph 1/1 (PSA 8.5) / https://ebay.us/m/G564RW

From a hobby perspective, the sales of these cards are just five-figure jaw-droppers, but rather a testament to impact that collectors anticipate that Flagg will have at the professional level. If he can live up to expectations and demonstrate a strong showing during his rookie campaign there’s no doubt that these cards will not only retain their current values but could very well appreciate over time.

