Paul Skenes 1/1 Superfractor Auto Pulled
One of the biggest rookie cards from 2024 Topps Chrome Update Series Baseball was recently pulled by a breaker, Todd Kale of The Dugout Sports (thedugout3 on TikTok).
Kale, a lifelong collector, recently started breaking on WhatNot and TikTok. He was nearing the end of a break around 1:00am on TikTok when the gold started to peek out.
“I was in disbelief,” Kale shared. “It was around one in the morning and I was on the last couple of packs of my last break for the night. Needless to say, that woke me up. It’s a once in a lifetime card, and it will likely be the most valuable card I ever hold.”
Mr. Kale stated that the owner is a newer collector and a Pirates fan.
“He wasn’t even aware he won, I had to get ahold of him to inform him,” Mr. Kale said of the seller. He was also able to share that the owner currently has no plans to sell, but that he recommended the owner have the card graded.
The chances of pulling a superfractor auto are slim across product type, with Beckett listing a one in 50,326 for hobby, one in 42,646 for jumbo, one in 1,028 for breaker, and one in 147,018 for mega.
Skenes’ market has surged since his May debut, most notably with the sale of his 2023 Topps Bowman Draft superfractor one of one auto for $123,220 in September on Goldin after previously selling for $80,520 in June.
While the MLB Debut patch card is still being hunted, this on-card auto rookie one of one is a serious pull from a highly anticipated product. The hype and incentives surrounding the MLB Debut patch card have bolstered demand for the Update Series. Incentives have been heavily publicized including LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, Skenes’ girlfriend, offering a seat in her game suite and the Pirates organization offering season tickets for 30 years amongst other perks.