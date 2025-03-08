Shohei Ohtani 1/1 Superfractor Has Been Pulled
Less than a month ago Topps kicked off the year with one of their longest running flagship products with 2025 Topps Series 1 baseball. With baseball around the corner, and an attractive price point, this set has been a big hit in a short amount of time.
One of the nicest inserts to be found, is the Topps 35th Anniversary set. And to really get the juices going, the Shohei Ohtani 1/1 Superfractor has been pulled.
What an absolute beauty of a card too.
With the 1990 Topps design, and the color match to the LA Dodgers, this card is just an incredible work of art. The Topps Chrome typical finish, and the gold representing the 1/1, this is a card that will stand out for some time.
Shohei Ohtani is coming into this year already a 3x MVP. Last year, he became the first player to join the 50/50 club with 54 home runs, and 59 stolen bases on his way to winning the 2024 World Series. Lets not forget, this is all while recovering from surgery that prevented him from pitching this past year.
Coming into 2025 Ohtani is expected to pull double duty once again. When healthy, he is one of the top pitchers in all of baseball. In 2022, he compiled a 15-9 record, with a 2.33 ERA, striking out 219 batters in just 166 innings. That year, he earned a Top 5 finish in the Cy Young award. In 2023 prior to getting hurt, Ohtani still managed to go 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA.
It is going to be incredible to see what he can do, with a star studded cast behind him in the field. If anyone can win both the Cy Young and MVP in the same year, it would be someone like Ohtani.
While this card is not going to fetch what the 50/50 Club Dynasty Black Auto received ($173,240), it will still be fun to imagine where this card will land.
And who knows, maybe the one that pulled this card is going to put it right into their personal collection, and we will never see it hit the light of day again.