Early cards of recently called-up Bubba Chandler

Major League Baseball's top pitching prospect is getting called up. Pirates right-hander Bubba Chandler will have his contract purchased Friday, according to MLB's Alex Stumpf.

Source: the Pirates are selecting the contract of Bubba Chandler Friday. — Alex Stumpf (@AlexJStumpf) August 20, 2025

According to Stumpf's piece for MLB, Chandler will be used as a bulk reliever but will have opportunities to start, and join a rotation that already features All-star and Cy Young candidate Paul Skenes.

Chandler started his career as a two-way player, but put his focus towards pitching after just one season in the minor leagues. Chandler has a minor league career earned run average (ERA) of 3.73 and more than 450 strikeouts over four seasons.

2021 Bowman Draft Bubba Chandler Chrome 1st autograph, graded a PSA GEM MT 10. | eBay | https://ebay.us/m/waq0zO



Chandler has his Bowman Chrome 1st in the 2021 Bowman Draft product. With a pop count of just 80, the card's last sale, according to 130 Point, was for $399.99 on June 28, 2025. Which if you look at the other sales on the list, is pretty on point with what the value of the card sits at currently.

2022 Topps Pro Debut Bubba Chandler autograph. | eBay | https://ebay.us/m/Itw4ha

Another great card of Chandler's is his 2022 Topps Pro Debut autograph. The card features Chandler as a hitter, which is unique because after his first year of pro baseball he gave up hitting to focus on pitching. You'd be hard pressed to find another card of Chandler's with him in his batting stance.

This card, according to eBay sold listings, goes for about $30.

