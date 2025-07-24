eBay Live Tour Takes On San Diego Comic Con
eBay's Live Tour, which began on June 14 at AA Mint's Hobby Block Party in Cooper City, Florida, has made for the west coast - starting in Los Angeles at Bullpen HQ on July 19. Now, the tour rolls on, this time heading to San Diego Comic-Con for the biggest eBay Live Tour event yet.
San Diego Comic-Con is a perfect fit for eBay Live's comic collectible space. The event has run for decades, becoming one of the world's most popular showcases for comic books and other media. Per San Diego Comic-Con's website, "Comic-Con is the premier event for all things comics and related popular art, including movies, television, gaming, interactive multimedia, and so much more!" The scale of this stop of the tour is huge, with dozens of streaming events direct from San Diego.
Throughout the day, eBay Live will be running a series of different streaming content, including live auctions. AnZ Comics will be live from the SDCC twice a day at 11:00 AM and 11:00 PM.
Popular comic book news source and shop Den of Geek will be appearing on eBay Live with a Summer of Superman original art auction at 7:00 PM today, as well as a Godzilla Exclusives Charity Auction on Saturday at 4:00 PM.
eBay Live will be at San Diego Comic-Con through its conclusion on June 27. Over the next few days, this event will give collectors and comic fans a great opportunity to see the various ways that eBay Live will be delivering content and promoting breaks, auctions, and sales. For a full schedule of eBay Live events at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, check out this link.