2026 NBA Shooting Stars Odds, Prediction, Participants and Format (Team Knicks Favored)
The 2026 NBA All-Star festivities will feature the Shooting Stars challenge, and there are some interesting teams set to compete.
Team Knicks, Team Cameron (Duke), Team All-Stars and Team Harper will go toe-to-toe to see which team is the best shooting group in the competition. Several All-Stars, including Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Johnson and Scottie Barnes will participate in the competition.
2026 NBA Shooting Stars Participants and Teams
Team Knicks
- Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)
- Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks)
- Allan Houston (New York Knicks)
Team Cameron
- Corey Maggette (NBA Legend)
- Jalen Johnson (Atlanta Hawks)
- Kon Knueppel (Charlotte Hornets)
Team All-Stars
- Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors)
- Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder)
- Richard Hamilton (NBA Legend)
Team Harper
- Ron Harper Sr. (NBA Legend)
- Ron Harper Jr. (Boston Celtics)
- Dylan Harper (San Antonio Spurs)
2026 NBA Shooting Stars Odds
- Team Knicks: +190
- Team Cameron: +240
- Team All-Stars: +290
- Team Harper: +330
The Knicks are favored to win this competition with Brunson and Towns leading the way, but Team Cameron has some solid shooters as well, led by Kon Knueppel, who will be in the 3-Point Contest as well on Saturday night.
2026 NBA Shooting Stars Format
The NBA has announced the format for the Shooting Stars Event, which will be two rounds:
- All four teams will compete in the first round
- The top two teams will advance to the final and compete in the second round
Competing one at a time, teams will have one minute and 10 seconds to earn points by scoring at the seven designated shooting locations around the court. All three players will be shooting at a designated spot in a set order. The team with the highest score at the end of the second round will be crowned the champion.
2026 NBA Shooting Stars Odds Prediction
The Shooting Stars even usually comes down to the weakest link on a team, as a few misses could completely derail a round.
While Team Knicks has some really talented shooters in Brunson and Towns, I wouldn’t sleep on Team Cameron with Knueppel, Johnson and Maggette. Knueppel has been a knockdown shooter this season, and he and Johnson are two young players that may have something to prove in this competition.
I don’t love the outside shooting on Team All-Stars, so I’d lean with either Team Knicks or Team Cameron to win.
The Harper group is a great story with both of Ron Harper Sr.’s kids now in the league, but they don’t have nearly the outside shooting talent that Team Knicks or Team Cameron does.
Pick: Team Cameron (+240 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
