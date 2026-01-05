Epic Cardboard Battles: Which Eric Davis Rookie Card Wins?

Baseball had never seen anything like Eric Davis in his prime. If you were there, you know. If you weren't, here are some numbers. In an era where even 30-30 seasons were rare, Eric the Red went 27-80 in his first full season, but here's the thing. It really wasn't even a full season. Projected to 162 games, Davis would have bopped 33 homers and swiped 98 bags.

RELATED: The Five Essential Donruss Diamond Kings of 1985

Former Red Eric Davis shakes hands with Mr. Red at Reds Fest in 2011 | The Enquirer/ Joseph Fuqua II, Cincinnati Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Just in case anyone thought that first year was beginner's luck, Eric went 37-50 the following season in only 129 games. In fact, over a span of 162 games played between 1986 and 1987, the Cincinnati outfielder belted 49 home runs and stole 93 bases. In short, the man was the ultimate highlight reel, a ballplayer who could do anything (except maybe pitch) and make it look easy. He was Griffey before Griffey, just better.

Like many players of the era, Davis had three mainstream rookie cards to choose from, courtesy of the 1985 Topps, Fleer, and Donruss baseball card sets. While all three has stood the test of time, one rises about the rest as the ultimate Eric Davis rookie card. Here are the facts.

1985 Topps

1985 Topps Eric Davis | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

The 1985 Topps E.D. card is pretty much flawless, right down to the neckwear. Of course, the main advantage this card has over its Fleer and Donruss counterparts comes down to the logo in the upper left corner: Topps. For many collectors, just like it said on the wrappers, Topps was "The Real One," hence the only rookie card that mattered. In other words, much of the Hobby would tell you this epic card battle was already over before it even begun.

1985 Donruss

1985 Donruss Eric Davis | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

Eric's Donruss card may be the sleeper of the bunch, but it shouldn't be. First off, the 1985 Donruss design was the decade's best, a sports car in an era of old jalopies and wood-paneled station wagons. In addition, the borders and color scheme worked particularly well for Davis. As Michigan State University history professor and Eric Davis super-fan observed in 2023, "I’m sure it’s unintentional, but with African American players, the black border with red highlights and the green name plate gives the card an Afro-centric vibe." Call it luck if you like but it sure worked.

1985 Fleer

1985 Fleer Eric Davis | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

On one hand, the 1985 Fleer Eric Davis has little that stacks up against his other rookie cards. It lacks the brand power of Topps, not to mention the game action and sleek design of Donruss. In some regards, the card is a throwback to the Topps sets of the 1960s where seemingly every card portrayed a player in one of five or so baseball poses. On the other hand, the card is almost embarrassingly rich in one thing (besides Eric) that makes it super cool: Red. First off, there are the red borders thanks to Fleer's 1985 color match design. Second, there is the Reds team logo, though the other two cards have it as well. Now add Eric the Red's batting gloves and jersey and you have the reddest rookie card in 52 years.

The Verdict

As with the best card battles, all three cards present a strong case for leader of the pack honors. As a result, the margin here is razor slim. The Donruss card should be the perfect E.D. rookie card, but the fact that Eric's face is somewhat lost in shadow knocks the card down a notch or two. As for Topps, there's literally zero wrong with the card, but there is also little beyond the logo that stands out. The winner then is Fleer for pairing a super clean photo with enough red to run the printer dry. That said, the best move for any fan of E.D. is to "collect them all!"

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: