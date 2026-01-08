SI

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers Up To $2,000 FanCash For The College Football Playoff Semifinals

Kyle Collis

Get up to $2,000 FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for College Football Playoff Semifinals. New users in Missouri can claim this offer.
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new Missouri customers up to $2,000 FanCash as the College Football Playoff Semifinals take center stage Thursday, January 8. Miami faces Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal, with both teams seeking a spot in the national championship game. New users can explore various sportsbook promos while betting on these crucial playoff matchups.

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for CFP betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new Missouri customers to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash through a unique 10-day program. Users must place a $1 minimum cash wager daily for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation, with each bet requiring minimum odds of -500 or longer. When wagers settle as losses, Fanatics issues FanCash equal to the losing amount, with a maximum of $200 FanCash per day.

For example, if you bet $50 on Miami to cover the spread against Ole Miss and the wager loses, you'll receive $50 in FanCash within 72 hours. If you bet $25 on the total points in the Fiesta Bowl and win, no FanCash is awarded for that particular wager. The promotion requires consistent daily betting to maximize the potential $2,000 FanCash reward.

Key terms include:

  • Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.
  • Daily wagers must be $1 or more with odds of -500 or longer.
  • FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
  • FanCash is non-withdrawable but can be used for additional betting.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo for College Football Playoffs

Claiming this promotion is straightforward and requires no bonus code for Missouri residents ready to bet on the College Football Playoff Semifinals.

  1. Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store.
  2. Create your account using your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
  3. Verify your identity and activate your account through email authentication.
  4. Make a minimum deposit of $10 to fund your account.
  5. Apply the promotion in your bet slip before placing your first $1 wager on College Football Playoff games.
  6. Continue placing daily $1 minimum wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.

For more detailed information about features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond this new-user offer. Current users can discover daily odds boosts, parlay insurance options, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers often coincide with major sporting events like the College Football Playoffs, providing additional value for regular bettors.

Kyle Collis
KYLE COLLIS

Kyle is a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, where he focuses on delivering clear, unbiased sportsbook reviews and insightful betting content designed to help new and experienced bettors feel confident in their decisions. His goal is to provide SI readers with the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving sports betting industry and make smarter wagers. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams like the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His experience in journalism allows him to approach betting content with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. As an experienced bettor, Kyle primarily focuses on the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer, placing moneyline, spread, player prop, and sprinkling in the occasional future bet. For Kyle, betting adds an extra layer of excitement to the games he already loves watching, blending entertainment with strategic thinking. Kyle holds a journalism diploma from the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT). His combination of industry expertise and personal betting experience drives his commitment to creating engaging, trustworthy content that educates and empowers SI readers. Whether you're exploring your first sportsbook or looking for deeper betting insights, Kyle is dedicated to making sure every reader has the tools they need to enjoy a more confident and rewarding sports betting experience.

