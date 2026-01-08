Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers Up To $2,000 FanCash For The College Football Playoff Semifinals
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new Missouri customers up to $2,000 FanCash as the College Football Playoff Semifinals take center stage Thursday, January 8. Miami faces Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal, with both teams seeking a spot in the national championship game. New users can explore various sportsbook promos while betting on these crucial playoff matchups.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for CFP betting
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new Missouri customers to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash through a unique 10-day program. Users must place a $1 minimum cash wager daily for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation, with each bet requiring minimum odds of -500 or longer. When wagers settle as losses, Fanatics issues FanCash equal to the losing amount, with a maximum of $200 FanCash per day.
For example, if you bet $50 on Miami to cover the spread against Ole Miss and the wager loses, you'll receive $50 in FanCash within 72 hours. If you bet $25 on the total points in the Fiesta Bowl and win, no FanCash is awarded for that particular wager. The promotion requires consistent daily betting to maximize the potential $2,000 FanCash reward.
Key terms include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.
- Daily wagers must be $1 or more with odds of -500 or longer.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- FanCash is non-withdrawable but can be used for additional betting.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo for College Football Playoffs
Claiming this promotion is straightforward and requires no bonus code for Missouri residents ready to bet on the College Football Playoff Semifinals.
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store.
- Create your account using your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Verify your identity and activate your account through email authentication.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 to fund your account.
- Apply the promotion in your bet slip before placing your first $1 wager on College Football Playoff games.
- Continue placing daily $1 minimum wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.
For more detailed information about features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond this new-user offer. Current users can discover daily odds boosts, parlay insurance options, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers often coincide with major sporting events like the College Football Playoffs, providing additional value for regular bettors.