Topps Introducing Retail Finest Mega Boxes for the First Time
In a surprising announcement, Fanatics will soon release a retail version of the usually hobby-exclusive Topps Finest. In the announcement, made via their social media channels, the retail option will be in a mega-box format. While there are no guaranteed autos like the hobby boxes, there will be exclusive mini diamond parallels for collectors to chase.
It's an unusual move to offer a retail format of the Finest product. But it's a move that gives collectors a cheaper way to get into a premium product. While they don't hold the same value as a flagship Chrome product, Topps Finest still features the chromium finish and includes some of the company's most creative inserts.
According to the image released by Topps, the box will contain eight packs with six cards in each pack. And although it mentions the mini diamond parallels that will be mega box exclusive, it isn't a guarantee, which is different from other products from Topps. For example, the 2025 Topps Chrome blasters feature four sepia refractor parallels in every box.
Topps Introduces New 'Super Rare' Version of the Base Card
This year, Topps is adding another level to their base lineup. Prior to this year, Finest featured three different versions of the base card: common, uncommon, and rare. Now, according to Topps, they will be introducing a hobby-exclusive 'Super Rare' base version.
Very little information about this new base version has been released, including the odds of pulling one. Referencing the 2025 Finest product, a base rare card came in only one out of every three packs. The next most common parallel from 2025 is the checkerboard. Last year a rare checkerboard came one out of every 12 packs, and an uncommon checkerboard came one out of every four packs.
As box prices continue to climb, it's a good thing for consumers that Topps is now offering a more cost-effective product for the big box stores. It just adds to the numerous innovations Fanatics has introduced since taking over the MLB licenses and buying Topps a few years ago.
Players Getting Their First Rookie Card
Carson Benge
Topps Finest will feature some notable players getting their first rookie cards. Carson Benge, who made the Mets' Opening Day roster, will be one of them. While he started out slow, Benge has been hitting .310 over his past 30 games.
JJ Wetherholt
Another prominent rookie getting their first card with the RC shield is JJ Wetherholt of the St. Louis Cardinals. Like Benge, Wetherholt also made the big league team's Opening Day roster and earned himself a rookie card in Finest.
Wetherholt has performed admirably and about as well as you'd like to see a young rookie. While he's hitting just .249, his last seven games have seen him hit over .300. He also has nine home runs and 25 runs batted in (RBI) through his first 58 games in the Major Leagues.
Kevin McGonigle
Probably the top rookie getting his first RC card is Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle. Like Benge and Wetherholt, McGonigle broke camp with the big league team and has had a great season so far.
On the season, McGonigle is hitting .288 with three home runs and 21 RBI. He also has nine stolen bases through the first 60 games at the Major League level.
Big Dual Autograph Card to Chase
Honoring the Rookie Cup cards, Topps has unveiled a new dual autograph set, Topps Rookie Cup. Among the 20 cards in the set is a monster of a pairing in Aaron Judge and Mike Trout. The card features a bust of each player behind their Rookie Cup emblem on opposite sides. In the middle, their signatures sit stacked, with Judge on top.
2026 Topps Finest is slated to go on presale with Topps on June 8, 2026. The actual product release is scheduled for July 2026.
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After graduating from the University of North Dakota in 2008, Cole worked as an advertising copywriter until shifting to print journalism a few years later. Managing three weekly newspapers in the Dakotas, Cole won numerous awards from the North Dakota Newspaper Association including Best of the Dakotas and, their top award, General Excellence. He returned to collecting in 2021 and has since combined his passion for writing with his love of cards. Cole also writes for the Sports Cards Nonsense newsletter and has made guest appearances on multiple sports card collecting podcasts including Sports Cards Nonsense, and the Eephus Baseball Cards Podcast. IG: coleryan411 X: @colebenz