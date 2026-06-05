In a surprising announcement, Fanatics will soon release a retail version of the usually hobby-exclusive Topps Finest. In the announcement, made via their social media channels, the retail option will be in a mega-box format. While there are no guaranteed autos like the hobby boxes, there will be exclusive mini diamond parallels for collectors to chase.

Finest Baseball will have Mega Boxes this year! pic.twitter.com/v1ZPV7lxGC — Topps (@Topps) May 20, 2026

It's an unusual move to offer a retail format of the Finest product. But it's a move that gives collectors a cheaper way to get into a premium product. While they don't hold the same value as a flagship Chrome product, Topps Finest still features the chromium finish and includes some of the company's most creative inserts.

According to the image released by Topps, the box will contain eight packs with six cards in each pack. And although it mentions the mini diamond parallels that will be mega box exclusive, it isn't a guarantee, which is different from other products from Topps. For example, the 2025 Topps Chrome blasters feature four sepia refractor parallels in every box.

Topps Introduces New 'Super Rare' Version of the Base Card

DESIGN REVEAL: Topps Finest Baseball is back, featuring a new hobby-exclusive 'Super Rare' base variation! pic.twitter.com/83wjKsaTI5 — Topps (@Topps) May 20, 2026

This year, Topps is adding another level to their base lineup. Prior to this year, Finest featured three different versions of the base card: common, uncommon, and rare. Now, according to Topps, they will be introducing a hobby-exclusive 'Super Rare' base version.

This year's Topps Finest product will feature a new 'super rare' version of their base cards, adding it to the other three of common, uncommon, and rare. | Topps

Very little information about this new base version has been released, including the odds of pulling one. Referencing the 2025 Finest product, a base rare card came in only one out of every three packs. The next most common parallel from 2025 is the checkerboard. Last year a rare checkerboard came one out of every 12 packs, and an uncommon checkerboard came one out of every four packs.

As box prices continue to climb, it's a good thing for consumers that Topps is now offering a more cost-effective product for the big box stores. It just adds to the numerous innovations Fanatics has introduced since taking over the MLB licenses and buying Topps a few years ago.

Players Getting Their First Rookie Card

Carson Benge

Jun 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Mets right fielder Carson Benge (3) hits a 2-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Topps Finest will feature some notable players getting their first rookie cards. Carson Benge, who made the Mets' Opening Day roster, will be one of them. While he started out slow, Benge has been hitting .310 over his past 30 games.

JJ Wetherholt

May 19, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt (26) reacts after hitting a two run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Another prominent rookie getting their first card with the RC shield is JJ Wetherholt of the St. Louis Cardinals. Like Benge, Wetherholt also made the big league team's Opening Day roster and earned himself a rookie card in Finest.

JJ Wetherholt will get his first official rookie card in 2026 Topps Finest | Beckett

Wetherholt has performed admirably and about as well as you'd like to see a young rookie. While he's hitting just .249, his last seven games have seen him hit over .300. He also has nine home runs and 25 runs batted in (RBI) through his first 58 games in the Major Leagues.

Kevin McGonigle

May 27, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle (7) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Angels in the fifth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Probably the top rookie getting his first RC card is Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle. Like Benge and Wetherholt, McGonigle broke camp with the big league team and has had a great season so far.

Kevin McGonigle will get his first rookie card in 2026 Topps Finest when it releases in July | Becket

On the season, McGonigle is hitting .288 with three home runs and 21 RBI. He also has nine stolen bases through the first 60 games at the Major League level.

Big Dual Autograph Card to Chase

Collectors will be able to chase a dual autograph of two of the best players in the last 20 years, Aaron Judge and Mike Trout. | Becket

Honoring the Rookie Cup cards, Topps has unveiled a new dual autograph set, Topps Rookie Cup. Among the 20 cards in the set is a monster of a pairing in Aaron Judge and Mike Trout. The card features a bust of each player behind their Rookie Cup emblem on opposite sides. In the middle, their signatures sit stacked, with Judge on top.

The Topps Rookie Cup dual autograph set features a health mix of dual autos from young players and Hall of Famers. | Becket

2026 Topps Finest is slated to go on presale with Topps on June 8, 2026. The actual product release is scheduled for July 2026.