Basketball’s global reach just got bigger. Fanatics Collectibles, through its Topps brand, has partnered with Kayou, one of China’s premier collectibles manufacturers, to launch NBA Match Attax 2025—the first officially licensed Topps basketball trading card product available to fans in China.

Packs of 'NBA Match Attax 2025' are now available across China. | Fanatics

The launch marks a defining moment for the hobby: a true East-meets-West collaboration that unites Fanatics’ global design vision with Kayou’s vast local distribution network. Packs of NBA Match Attax 2025 are now available across China, available in two affordable formats—Power Packs at 10 RMB (about $1.37 in USD) and Super Packs at 20 RMB (about $2.75 in USD)—making this one of the most accessible NBA products ever released in the country.

“China is home to one of the largest and most passionate basketball communities in the world, and this partnership reflects our commitment to serving fandom by creating products and experiences that bring Chinese fans even closer to the players and sport they love,” said Ann Wang, Regional President, APAC, Fanatics Collectibles.

The Joy of Collecting, Redefined in China

The collaboration will debut during a pair of major fan events— the NBA House (October 8–12) and the Asia Sports Collectors Convention (October 10–12)—where Fanatics Collectibles will host activations celebrating the “joy of collecting.” These events are designed to immerse fans in the world of sports cards through live displays, interactive experiences, and product showcases, marking a celebration of basketball culture and connection.

The Asia Sports Collectors Convention takes place in Macau, October 10-12, 2025. | https://www.asccshow.com/

This rollout also represents the first mass-market basketball product released by Fanatics Collectibles and Topps under their new NBA trading card license—a major step in the company’s global expansion strategy. For Chinese fans, it’s more than just the arrival of a new collectible—it’s the start of a broader cultural exchange through sports and storytelling.

Basketball’s Deep Roots in China

China’s connection to basketball runs deep—both on the court and in the stands. The NBA estimates there are more than 300 million basketball fans in the country, making it the league’s largest international audience. Television broadcasts, digital streaming, and social media have helped transform NBA players into cultural icons, from Yao Ming and Michael Jordan to modern stars like Stephen Curry and Victor Wembanyama.

The domestic Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) continues to thrive, producing elite talent and welcoming NBA veterans who find a second career in front of passionate local crowds. Legends like Stephon Marbury, Tracy McGrady, and Jimmer Fredette became household names in China, further strengthening the bridge between Chinese and American basketball cultures.

Ashton Hagans of Xinjiang Flying Tigers defends Lin Wei of the Nanjing Monkey Kings. | https://www.oregonlive.com/

It’s fitting that this launch comes during a period of renewed Chinese basketball excitement. Rising star Lin Wei, a 22-year-old shooting guard and former CBA standout, recently committed to play for the University of Oregon, becoming the first Chinese professional player to join an NCAA program.

Collecting on a Global Stage

For Fanatics Collectibles, the partnership with Kayou is part of a larger strategy to expand internationally, with newly established offices in Shanghai and Beijing to deepen local engagement.

'NBA Match Attax 2025'—the first officially licensed Topps basketball trading card product available to fans in China. | Fanatics

Meanwhile, Kayou, ranked 66th on the Global Unicorn Index 2025, brings a proven track record of success with over 70 licensed entertainment IPs, from Pokémon to Marvel to top anime franchises.

As Fanatics Collectibles’ Wang summed it up: “This is about more than just cards—it’s about connection, discovery, and the shared passion that unites collectors around the world.”

