Fanatics is Launching Live-Programming, Collect Originals Launches Monday

This Monday, June 22nd, Fanatics Collect is launching a never-before-seen programming initiative called Collect Originals, featuring entertainment and education-focused content. A collection of 24 hobby creators will be streaming live on the app in a podcast-style format with zero focus on selling products.

Will Programming Be Live?

Some of the shows will be live-streamed, while other content will be pre-taped and live-premiered. Among the hosts: Chris Costa (premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET; first guest is Bobby Witt Jr.), KingoftheKards and Mojo Sports (premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET).

Who are the Headliners?

Fanatics Collect Collect Originals | Fanatics

One of One: Chris Costa interviewing athletes/celebs in the hobby on their personal collections (first guest will be Bobby Witt).

Keeping Up with the Kards: KingoftheKards running live on-stream negotiations with fans who submit their cards for the show.

For the Love of the Hobby: Mojo Sports covers the hobby each week through the lens of culture, storytelling, and community - sharing the best of his experiences with card shops, shows, and live fan interactions.

Jarchomp Live: Jarchomp Collectibles brings his insights as a TCG vendor straight to the fans in a live, interactive format every week.

Trike Talks Cards: Trike Cards draws on his insights from card shows to break down the market every week and help fans understand the hobby.

Raw Recap: WWE Now - Sam Roberts and Megan Morant break down all the matches and biggest moments on Raw and chat with WWE Superstars, celebrities, and athletes. WWE Now is a WWE & Fanatics Original Production. (This will be live-premiered, not live -streaming)

About The Fanatics Collect App

The Fanatics Collect app has been known for its marketplace, where you can buy, sell, and auction cards in their Premier Auctions. However, this addition to the app with live and taped programming is a big step for Fanatics to enter the content game.

Starting with educational content will be a great way for newer members of the hobby to hear from some of the trusted voices in the space discuss some of the important topics that could help them in the future. From conduct at card shows, to the importance of knowing and understanding the market, to more nuanced topics like grading, breaking, etc.

Collect Originals launches Monday, June 22nd, on the Fanatics Collect App as KingoftheKards and Mojo Sports will be debuting their shows on the app. Raw Recap: WWE Now will recap Monday Night's Raw episode as well after the show on Monday night.