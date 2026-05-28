Madison Square Garden is alive again as the Knicks return to the NBA Finals for the first time in over two decades. With championship hopes soaring, collectors are already turning their attention to the franchise’s most legendary names and valuable cards.

Below, we look at the top sales for past and present Knicks stars who could see a significant bump in demand as the 2026 NBA Finals unfold.

Dave DeBusschere (1968-74)

Dave DeBusschere joined the Knicks from the Pistons mid-season in 1968 and was known for his tough-as-nails defense, scrappy style, and leadership. Don't let that angelic smile below fool you, DeBusschere was built different.

Playing alongside Walt Frazier and Willis Reed, DeBusschere helped the Knicks win the only two championships in franchise history. DeBusschere was an 8x NBA All-Star, a 6x All-Defense First Team, and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1983.

A PSA 9 1969 Topps Dave DeBusschere #85 | Card Ladder

The highest selling DeBusschere card is a PSA 9 that sold for $14,682 on September 9, 2023.

Earl "The Pearl" Monroe (1971-1980)

Earl Monroe was one of the Knicks' key players on the 1973 Championship team. The Pearl was the 1968 Rookie of the Year, a 4x All-Star, and is most remembered for his great handles and flashy scoring. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1990.

A PSA 10 1970 Topps Earl Monroe card #20 | Card Ladder

The highest-selling Monroe card is a PSA 10 from the 1970 Topps "tall boy" set, with the record sale closing at $40,800 on May 7, 2023. Due to their size, those cards are extremely hard to find in Gem Mint grades, and the above Monroe card is the only copy to receive a Gem Mint 10 grade.

Carmelo Anthony (2011-17)

As a Brooklyn native and Syracuse alum, it was a homecoming when Carmelo Anthony joined the Knicks in 2011. He played seven seasons in NYC, including a phenomenal 2012-13 season where he averaged 28.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Melo was a 10x All-Star, 6x All-NBA, and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2025.

A PSA 7 2006-07 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection Logoman Autographs #UAL-CA Carmelo Anthony (1/1) | Card Ladder

The highest selling Anthony card is a one-of-one PSA 7 (with a 9 auto) 2006-07 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection Autographed Logoman that sold for $51,240 on January 3, 2026.

Patrick Ewing (1985-2000)

Patrick Ewing, the 7-footer from Kingston, Jamaica, was drafted first overall by the Knicks in 1985 and was the franchise centerpiece for over a decade. He was an 11x All-Star, 7x All-NBA, won the Rookie of the Year award, and was welcomed into the Hall of Fame in 2008. The only accolade missing from Ewing's resume was a Championship.

A BGS 7 1997-98 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Emerald Patrick Ewing | card ladder

The top-selling Ewing card is a BGS 7 1997-98 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Emerald card that sold for $40,800 in June 2022. With only 10 ever printed per player, the Emerald PMGs are among the most expensive and most sought-after cards among basketball card collectors.

Jalen Brunson (2022-Present)

Jaylen Brunson, aka the Brunson Burner, has made a name for himself as one of the most clutch players in the modern NBA. The Knicks are riding an 11-game postseason winning streak, thanks in many ways to Brunson, who was awarded the Larry Bird Trophy after being named the Eastern Conference Finals MVP. Some are even speculating that the Knicks' star guard could be dubbed the Knicks' GOAT if they win it all this year.

A PSA 9 one-of-one 2018-19 Panini Prizm Rookie Choice Prizm Nebula Jalen Brunson #250 | Card Ladder

The highest-selling Brunson card is the above one-of-one PSA 9 2018-19 Panini Prizm Nebula rookie card that sold for $96,660 on November 2, 2024. The Brunson market is up 80% year-over-year and could push much higher if the Knicks make 2026 a banner year.

Willis Reed (1964-74)

A 6'10" lefty, Willis Reed was a Knick for the entirety of his career. Reed was a 7x All-Star, 2x Finals MVP, one-time NBA MVP, a two-time NBA Champion, and was inducted into the HOF in 1982. Reed will be forever remembered for his 1970 Game 7 NBA Finals return, which helped set the tone for the Knicks, who went on to win their first championship against Wilt Chamberlain's Lakers.

A PSA 10 1969 Topps Willis Reed #60 | Card Ladder

The highest-selling Reed card (pictured above) is a PSA 10 1969 Topps Willis Reed rookie card #60 that sold for $150,000 on July 6, 2023.

Walt Frazier (1967-1977)

Known as "Clyde" or "Mr. Cool", Walt Frazier played his first 10 seasons in New York and is the franchise's most iconic player. A 7x All-Star, 7x All-Defense, and two-time NBA Champion, Frazier's ability to do it all helped propel the Golden Age Knicks to their two NBA titles. Alongside Reed, Frazier's 1970 NBA Finals Game 7 heroics, with 36 points and 19 assists, will always be remembered as one of the best Game 7 performances in NBA history.

A PSA 10 1969 Topps Walt Frazier rookie card #98 | Card Ladder

The highest-selling card for Mr. Cool (pictured above) is a PSA 10 1969 Topps Walt Frazier rookie card, which sold for $252,000 on July 6, 2023.

If New York captures its first NBA title since 1973, the hobby market for Knicks legends past and present could enter an entirely new stratosphere.