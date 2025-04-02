Carmelo Anthony Hall of Fame and High Value Cards
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Carmelo Anthony has been notified of his acceptance to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025.
Drafted third overall in 2003 by the Denver Nuggets, Anthony was one of the modern superstars of the new millennium. A ten-time All-Star, six-time All-NBA player, and 2013 scoring leader, Anthony became synonymous with New York basketball in the 2010s. Anthony ended his 19-season career with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022.
Though an NBA Championship eluded him, Anthony won a bronze medal with Team USA in 2004 before winning three consecutive gold medals at the 2008, 2012, and 2016 Olympics. He was also a major part of Syracuse’s National Championship win during his one year of college in 2003.
Anthony’s highest-selling solo card (other than a private sale of the 2003-04 Upper Deck rookie patch auto Ultimate Collection one-of-one, shown in a photo above with Anthony, currently owned by collector Shyne150) is an Upper Deck Exquisite Rookie patch auto. The card features young ‘Melo in his Denver Nuggets jersey, a dual-colored patch, and is numbered to 15-his jersey number. The card sold on Goldin Auctions for $43,200 in August of 2021.
With a 19-season professional career, Anthony’s cards span much of the modern era. For his rookie year, a horizontal Fleer card with Anthony flanked by fellow 2023 Draft classmates LeBron James and Dwyane Wade is his top-selling public sale at $151,200. The card is reminiscent of the perforated trio of Larry Bird, Julius Erving, and Magic Johnson from a 1980 Topps set.
Anthony’s highest selling Panini card is a dual logoman patch card shared. The card features Anthony in his white and orange New York Knicks #7 jersey, sharing real estate once again with LeBron James in his Cleveland Cavaliers gold and wine-colored uniform. The card is a one-of-one from Panini’s 2021-22 Flawless product, one of the highest selling NBA products in recent years.
The official announcement is scheduled for April 5, 2025 with the enshrinement ceremony taking place September 6th.