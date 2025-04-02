Collectibles On SI

Carmelo Anthony Hall of Fame and High Value Cards

Anthony has a card sale history upwards of six-figures

Lauren Rizzo Shaffer

Apr 6, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony (7) inspects the ball before a game against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Carmelo Anthony has been notified of his acceptance to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

Carmelo Anthony with his 2003-04 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection Limited Black #129 Rookie Patch Logoman Auto 1/1 in a BGS 9.5
Drafted third overall in 2003 by the Denver Nuggets, Anthony was one of the modern superstars of the new millennium. A ten-time All-Star, six-time All-NBA player, and 2013 scoring leader, Anthony became synonymous with New York basketball in the 2010s. Anthony ended his 19-season career with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022. 

Though an NBA Championship eluded him, Anthony won a bronze medal with Team USA in 2004 before winning three consecutive gold medals at the 2008, 2012, and 2016 Olympics. He was also a major part of Syracuse’s National Championship win during his one year of college in 2003. 

2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Parallel #76 Carmelo Anthony Signed Patch Rookie Card (#06/15) BGS 8, 10 Auto
2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Parallel #76 Carmelo Anthony Signed Patch Rookie Card (#06/15) BGS 8, 10 Auto. Sold for $43,200 on August 10, 2021 on Goldin (Card Ladder). / Card Ladder

Anthony’s highest-selling solo card (other than a private sale of the 2003-04 Upper Deck rookie patch auto Ultimate Collection one-of-one, shown in a photo above with Anthony, currently owned by collector Shyne150) is an Upper Deck Exquisite Rookie patch auto. The card features young ‘Melo in his Denver Nuggets jersey, a dual-colored patch, and is numbered to 15-his jersey number. The card sold on Goldin Auctions for $43,200 in August of 2021.

2003-04 Fleer Tradition Trio Rookie Crystal #300 LeBron James/Carmelo Anthony/Dwyane Wade Rookie Card (#19/50) PSA 10
2003-04 Fleer Tradition Trio Rookie Crystal #300 LeBron James/Carmelo Anthony/Dwyane Wade Rookie Card (#19/50) PSA 10. Sold for $151,200 on January 28, 2022 on Goldin (Card Ladder). / Card Ladder

With a 19-season professional career, Anthony’s cards span much of the modern era. For his rookie year, a horizontal Fleer card with Anthony flanked by fellow 2023 Draft classmates LeBron James and Dwyane Wade is his top-selling public sale at $151,200. The card is reminiscent of the perforated trio of Larry Bird, Julius Erving, and Magic Johnson from a 1980 Topps set.

2021-22 Panini Flawless Dual Logoman #DLM-JA LeBron James/Carmelo Anthony Patch Card (#1/1) Panini Encased
2021-22 Panini Flawless Dual Logoman #DLM-JA LeBron James/Carmelo Anthony Patch Card (#1/1) Panini Encased. Sold for $75,910.84 on December 31, 2023 on Goldin (Card Ladder). / Card Ladder

Anthony’s highest selling Panini card is a dual logoman patch card shared. The card features Anthony in his white and orange New York Knicks #7 jersey, sharing real estate once again with LeBron James in his Cleveland Cavaliers gold and wine-colored uniform. The card is a one-of-one from Panini’s 2021-22 Flawless product, one of the highest selling NBA products in recent years.

The official announcement is scheduled for April 5, 2025 with the enshrinement ceremony taking place September 6th.  

