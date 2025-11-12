First images of star filled Topps Chrome basketball released



The 2025-26 Topps Chrome basketball set will be the first licensed chrome set from the NBA in 16 years



After a 16 year hiatus related to licensing, Topps Chrome basketball is set to return with a star-studded rookie class. Topps released some of the first images for the new set via their social media channels.

RELATED: Great cards of the great Lenny Wilkens

Although Topps had a chrome set last year, it was not licensed. Now, we'll have the first Victor Wembenyama Chrome autographs with him in a Spurs uniform. Rookies should be another big chase. With promo photos of autographs from Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper.

2025-26 Topps Chrome Cooper Flagg, team color match blue refractor numbered to 150. | Topps | https://tinyurl.com/bs6uk22c

2025-26 Topps Chrome Dylan Harper, team color match black refractor, numbered to 10 | Topps | https://tinyurl.com/mrk6zrz3

Returning from previous sets is the Helix insert. Similar to the Panini color blast cards, the Helix is colorful and pops, an image you can't miss. Said to be case hits, the value has yet to catch up with the rarity of the insert.

2025-26 Topps Chrome LeBRON James Helix insert. | Topps | https://tinyurl.com/bdh26twm

The set is not without historically great retired players. The social media post showed images of autographed cards from the likes of Magic Johnson and Allen Iverson, with parallels galore.

2025-26 Topps Chrome Allen Iverson, red refractor autograph numbered to five. | Topps | https://tinyurl.com/mr4btp5e

While the social media posts were an exciting tease for the set, there is not yet a release date for the product. Historically, the product gets released a month after presale is open on the Topps website.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: