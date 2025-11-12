First images of star filled Topps Chrome basketball released
In this story:
The 2025-26 Topps Chrome basketball set will be the first licensed chrome set from the NBA in 16 years
After a 16 year hiatus related to licensing, Topps Chrome basketball is set to return with a star-studded rookie class. Topps released some of the first images for the new set via their social media channels.
RELATED: Great cards of the great Lenny Wilkens
Although Topps had a chrome set last year, it was not licensed. Now, we'll have the first Victor Wembenyama Chrome autographs with him in a Spurs uniform. Rookies should be another big chase. With promo photos of autographs from Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper.
Returning from previous sets is the Helix insert. Similar to the Panini color blast cards, the Helix is colorful and pops, an image you can't miss. Said to be case hits, the value has yet to catch up with the rarity of the insert.
The set is not without historically great retired players. The social media post showed images of autographed cards from the likes of Magic Johnson and Allen Iverson, with parallels galore.
While the social media posts were an exciting tease for the set, there is not yet a release date for the product. Historically, the product gets released a month after presale is open on the Topps website.
After graduating from the University of North Dakota in 2008, Cole worked as an advertising copywriter until shifting to print journalism a few years later. Managing three weekly newspapers in the Dakotas, Cole won numerous awards from the North Dakota Newspaper Association including Best of the Dakotas and, their top award, General Excellence. He returned to collecting in 2021 and has since combined his passion for writing with his love of cards. Cole also writes for the Sports Cards Nonsense newsletter and has made guest appearances on multiple sports card collecting podcasts including Sports Cards Nonsense, and the Eephus Baseball Cards Podcast. IG: coleryan411 X: @colebenz