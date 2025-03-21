Lewis Hamilton’s First Ferrari Trading Card
The Formula 1 season kicked off with the Australian Grand Prix at the Melbourne Grand Prix track on March 16. One of the big storylines heading into the season was the debut of seven time world champion Lewis Hamilton with the most storied and iconic team in Formula 1 history in Ferrari. As I discussed in a previous article, the partnership between Ferrari and Hamilton is one of the more exciting ones for F1 fans and collectors. Prior to joining Ferrari, Hamilton’s hobby market was already strong and I still anticipate that joining Ferrari will only bolster that market. That said, the main thing fans and collectors were waiting for was Hamilton’s first Ferrari trading card.
That wait is finally over as Topps announced that Hamilton would have his first Ferrari trading card released as part of the Topps Now F1 series. Along with the base cards, the release will also include foil refractors numbered from 50, 25, 10, 5, and the foilfractor 1/1. Unfortunately, the set does not include autograph parallels.
That being said, I still expect this release to be one of the more popular Topps Now releases in the F1 set. Although it doesn’t have autograph parallels and despite Hamilton’s tenth place showing in Melbourne, he and Ferrari are still two of the most popular drivers and race teams in the hobby. My expectation is Hamilton and Ferrari will continue to improve as the season marches forward, which should only help what is already a robust market for both parties.