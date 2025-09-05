Top 5 Formula One Drivers and their rookie cards

Formula One racing is bigger than ever before. With its global footprint covering race locations from Miami to China and its Netflix smash hit, "Drive to Survive", the sport is no longer just an afterthought in the U.S. Celebrities are seen every weekend making an appearance and meeting the drivers. There's even something for the science fans, as the cars themselves are the pinnacle of engineering. For collectors, especially those new to the sport, now is the perfect time to step into the world of Formula One. The heroes of the sport, both past and present, have stood out among the rest and are truly legends of racing. Their rookie cards are listed below.

1992 Michael Schumacher Grid Formula One rookie card | PSAcert

Michael Schumacher is for many fans the undisputed champ of Formula One. The seven-time world champion was famous for his work ethic and ambition. He was present in every part of race preparation and the work paid off handsomely. He was in a tragic ski accident in 2013 and has since been absent from the public eye. His rookie card from 1992 is a standard portrait from his Benetton days. High grade copies can generally be had under $600.00.

2006 Lewis Hamilton Futera Grand Prix rookie card | PSAcert

Lewis Hamilton has something in common with Michael Schumacher - they both share the all-time record of seven world championships. Hamilton is now driving for Ferarri and hoping to win number eight. He owns the record for most wins in Formula One history. In recent years he's become a fashion icon and a champion for diversity. His 2006 Futera card is recognized as his official rookie card and shows him next to his GP2 car. High grades of this card are very tough to come by.

2020 Max Verstappen Topps Chrome rookie card | PSAcert

Max Verstappen has won four world championships and is only 27. Seen by many as the best active driver, he holds multiple records including most wins in a season and most consecutive wins. The 2020 Tops Chrome card is recognized as his rookie card because it's the first official release which includes him. A refractor version in gem mint condition can be had for around $1,000.00.

1984 Ayrton Senna Panini Grand Prix rookie card | PSAcert

Ayrton Senna has received a good bit of attention recently. There's a Netflix drama series as well as a documentary, both titled "Senna", that delve into the remarkable life and career of this three-time world champion. He had the respect of many of his competitors because of his speed and dominant driving style. His 1984 Panini rookie is very hard to find in higher grades; lower grades can be found for under $2,000.00.

1974 Niki Lauda Panini Sport Vedettes rookie | PSAcert

Niki Lauda is the very definition of competitor. He came along as an F1 driver when driving was much more dangerous than it is today - he was in a fiery accident in 1976 and came back just six weeks later to continue the fight. The red baseball cap he wore to cover the burn scars became synonymous with courage and determination. The three-time world champion was a beloved figure in the sport until his passing in 2019. His rookie card from 1974 is highly sought after and even in lower grades goes for four figures.

