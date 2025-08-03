Holy Grail: Topps Pope Leo XIV Superfractor Earns PSA 10
The 2025 Topps Now Pope Leo XIV Superfractor 1/1, already one of the most talked-about cards of the year, just took another step toward hobby immortality.
Originally graded by CGC and sold for thousands, the card has now been regraded by PSA and earned a Gem Mint 10, the highest possible mark from the industry’s top grading authority. The move instantly elevated the card’s profile—and its value. The 1/1 PSA 10 Superfractor recently resold for $16,500, setting a new record for any pope-related trading card.
A Historic Subject Meets a Hobby First
Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost in Chicago, became the first American pope in May 2025. With decades of missionary work in Latin America and a reputation for humility, his election resonated well beyond the Vatican. A viral moment showing Leo XIV wearing a Chicago White Sox cap after his election only deepened his pop culture reach.
When Topps released a Topps Now card commemorating his election, the response was immediate. Over 133,000 base cards were sold in four days, making it the best-selling non-sports Topps Now card ever. That frenzy extended to the rainbow of parallels, including White Smoke (/267), Gold (/50), Orange (/25), and the coveted gold chrome Superfractor 1/1.
Design, Demand, and Cultural Crossover
The Superfractor features Leo XIV’s first balcony wave at St. Peter’s Basilica, with refractor-style finishes and a premium feel. The moment it hit the market, it sparked intense collector interest—not just from religious memorabilia collectors, but from mainstream hobbyists and pop culture fans.
Graded PSA 10, the card becomes something more than a collectible. It’s a modern “holy grail” that sits at the intersection of global history and trading card culture.
Collecting Pope Leo XIV
The Pope Leo XIV frenzy didn’t stop at Topps. Leaf launched a line of $9.99 novelty cards featuring Chicago-themed scenes like deep dish pizza and snowy sidewalks. A signed Pokémon “Popplio” card, autographed by the pope himself, went viral and added another layer to his hobby legacy.
While papal cards have existed for over a century, none have matched this mix of timing, rarity, and cultural heat. And with just one PSA 10 Superfractor in existence, the card now holds a singular place in hobby history.