There were a few firsts that happened during the 2025 MLB Draft. It was the first time two players from the same high school went in the top ten when Seth Hernandez and Billy Carlson were selected. In another first, Eli Willits became the youngest player ever taken first overall. Lastly, the 2025 Draft saw the first pair of identical twins taken when the Red Sox and Tigers took Kyson and Malachi Witherspoon respectively in the MLB Draft. Now to go along with that achievement, the Witherspoon twins will also be making their Topps debut in Bowman Draft 2025.

For those unaware both Kyson and Malachi Witherspoon were taken in the first and second rounds respectively of the 2025 draft. After starting their collegiate careers at different institutions the brothers transferred to the University of Oklahoma as starting pitchers. Coming into the draft, Kyson was regarded as the better prospect of the two, getting top ten rankings from draft sites before slipping to the Red Sox at pick 15. While Malachi was still highly regarded, he was seen as more of a project than his brother and was taken in the second round by the Tigers.

Kyson Witherspoon Bowman Chrome gold ink first autograph | https://130point.com

From a collecting standpoint, both brothers top chases for their respective teams in Bowman Draft. For the Red Sox, Kyson headlines the Red Sox checklist while Malachi joins Jordan Yost at the top of the Tigers list. Like other first round picks, Kyson will have a gold ink autograph. Unfortunately, for collectors, Malachi does not have gold ink auto.

Thankfully, the twins will also have a dual autograph making them the first identical twin brothers to have a dual autograph in Bowman. Currently both twins markets have been pretty solid since Bowman Draft was released. Kyson’s base autographs have been selling for around $80-100 per 130point while Malachi's base autos have been selling around $20 providing a nice buy upside option to collectors. So far, there is no sales data available for the twins dual auto however orange numbered to 25 is currently for sale on eBay.

Malachi Witherspoon Bowman Chrome first auto | https://130point.com

