With cards, memorabilia and other collectible items ranging from nearly $5,000 to almost a half a million dollars, this auction is for the serious investors, I mean collectors. I will be one of the ones window shopping, drooling over what I can't have.

This is premium Goldin Top 100, and there is still 5 days to go.

If you are in the market for a luxury item, something unique, your grail item, there is a good chance you can find it here, or close to. From Babe Ruth to Batman, from Caitlin Clark to Charizard, there is something extraordinary to see.

Even if you are just signing in to see what a Mickey Mantle PSA 6 Topps RC looks like, you are bound to see something else that you didn't know existed. One thing is clear about an auction like this, it gets the juices flowing, and the collector's itch, itching.

If you were in the " I don't know if I want to collect anymore" phase, this just pulls you right back in.

Here are some really cool, highly collectable, and extremely rare items that are available:

1. 1932 Babe Ruth Game-Used, Signed, Inscribed Louisville Slugger.

As of today, bids for this incredible piece is $280,000.

2. Caitlin Clark Rookie Kaboom BGS 10 Pristine.

What is going to be one of the Clarke's most iconic cards of all-time, I am not surprised to see this at $150,000.

3. 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Kobe Bryant Auto /25

This All-Star game used autographed card is an absolute beauty. This particular card is the only one graded by PSA. Current bids have this card over $28,000.

4. 2017 Cracked Ice Patrick Mahomes RC Auto Graded PSA 10/10

Already at $130,000 for this future hall of famer.

Other items include a high grade 1952 Topps set, multiple Michael Jordan autographs, Batman #1 comic, Lebron James autographs, and so much more.

This auction concludes on September 13th, 2025, go to Goldin for more information.

