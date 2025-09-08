US Open Tennis Champions Celebrated in Topps Now Release

This past weekend, the US Open tennis tournament came to an exciting close with the women’s match on Saturday and the men’s on Sunday.

2025 Topps Now Tennis US Open Women's Singles Champion Aryna Sabalenka Base Card TN-AS | Topps

Aryna Sabalenka , the reigning world number one, took center stage at Arthur Ashe Stadium against American Amanda Anisimova. Sabalenka won in two sets, 6-3 and 7-6, with a tie break closing out the second set. This was the 27-year-old’s second US Open win and a back-to-back win after taking the top prize in 2024.

2025 Topps Now Tennis US Open Men's Singles Champion Carlos Alcaraz Base Card TN-CA | Topps

The following day, Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz took on world number one Jannik Sinner, winning his second US Open after four sets and a final ace, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. Sinner and Alcaraz have been going head-to-head all season, splitting Grand Slam wins, with Alcaraz taking home the US Open and French Open trophies.

To commemorate the champions, Topps has released cards with numbered parallels and inscribed autographs as possible hits from their on-demand brand, Topps Now.

2025 Topps Now Tennis US Open Women's Singles Champion Aryna Sabalenka Card TN-AS 1/1 FoilFractor Inscribed Autograph | Topps

Starting at $11.99 for one guaranteed base card, the product offers a chance to receive randomly inserted parallels and autograph redemptions. The base card parallels are gold /50, orange /25, black /10, red /5, and a one-of-one FoilFractor.

The autograph redemption parallels are numbered /10, /5, and a one-of-one FoilFractor. The autographs are confirmed in the product description as on-card and featuring a “2025 U.S. Open Champion” inscription.

2025 Topps Now Tennis US Open Men's Singles Champion Carlos Alcaraz Card TN-CA 1/1 FoilFractor Inscribed Autograph | Topps

Sabalenka’s card will be available for purchase until September 9th at 8:00pm EST while Alcaraz’s orders will close September 10th at 6:45pm EST.

