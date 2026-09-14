Braves vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Sept. 14

The Atlanta Braves hit the road for a three-game set against the Chicago Cubs starting on Monday night.

Both of these teams failed to complete home sweeps of divisional foes on Sunday, with the Braves falling to the Phillies and the Cubs losing to the Pirates.

Still, those were both series wins for teams that had struggled prior to that.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Braves vs. Cubs on Monday, Sept. 14.

Braves vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Braves +1.5 (-175)

Cubs -1.5 (+144)

Moneyline

Braves +113

Cubs -136

Total

9.5 (Over -107/Under -112)

Braves vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

Braves: Reynaldo Lopez (4-4, 4.13 ERA)

Cubs: David Peterson (7-8, 5.28 ERA)

Reynaldo Lopez threw 5.2 shutout innings in Baltimore two starts ago, but got tagged for six runs on seven hits in 4.2 innings against the Rays last time out.

David Peterson bounced back nicely with 4.1 one-run innings in Milwaukee last time out after allowing six runs in 3.2 innings to the Brewers in his previous start.

Braves vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Monday, Sept. 14

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): BravesVsn, MARQ, MLBN

Braves record: 88-62

Cubs record: 83-67

Braves vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets

Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet

David Peterson OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-155)

David Peterson has struggled with control all season long, but especially recently. The southpaw has allowed at least two walks in six straight starts, including at least three walks in three straight starts and five of those six outings.

On the season, Peterson has allowed OVER 1.5 walks in 20 of his 29 starts.

Braves vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick

I can’t trust either of these starting pitchers right now, which is why I’m going with the OVER tonight at Wrigley Field.

Either starter could put up a dud and allow a handful of runs early, and it wouldn’t be too surprising if both pitchers got tagged for a few runs.

Both of these teams have strong offenses and appear destined for the postseason. They should be able to put up some runs tonight.

Pick: OVER 9.5 (-107)

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $150 in bonus bets no matter what.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.