Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target James Wood, Michael Harris II, Pete-Crow Armstrong)

The 2026 Major League Baseball season is winding down, but there are still playoff spots up for grabs, award races to be decided and plenty of home runs still left to hit.

So, even with the NFL season really getting underway on Sunday, the SI Betting team is all over the home run prop market for a 15-game MLB slate.

Betting on home run props is a fun way to get involved in the action and potentially hit a long shot play in the process. This past week, I hit at least one home run prop on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (shoutout to Cody Bellinger on Thursday), making this one of the more exciting weeks the Daily Dinger column has seen.

I’m looking to keep the momentum going with three All-Star caliber players on Sunday, including a pick for Washington Nationals star James Wood, who has not gone deep since coming off the injured list.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Sunday, Sept. 13

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

James Wood to Hit a Home Run (+327)

Wood has 30 home runs in the 2026 season, but he’s still looking for his first one since returning from the injured list nine games ago. Wood is hitting .273 during that stretch with a .764 OPS and three doubles.

I’m buying him on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels and Grayson Rodriguez, who enters this game with a 6.28 ERA and 14 homers allowed in 17 starts. Rodriguez has allowed four homers in two outings this month, giving up nine runs and 13 hits across 10.0 innings of work.

Wood has a .961 OPS and 21 home runs against right-handed pitching this season, so I think he’s worth a look to break his homerless streak on Sunday. Plus, after Rodriguez exits, Wood gets to face a pedestrian L.A. bullpen (4.31 ERA) that has allowed 63 homers this season.

Pete Crow-Armstrong to Hit a Home Run (+458)

NL MVP favorite Pete Crow-Armstrong has five home runs over the last two weeks (13 games) and 14 over his last 25 games, pushing his season total to 41.

The Chicago Cubs star may be undervalued against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Bubba Chandler on Sunday, as he’s +458 to leave the yard. Chandler has allowed just 13 home runs in 28 appearances this season, but PCA is 1-for-4 (a double) with a .900 OPS against the righty in his career.

Crow-Armstrong has been red hot over the final two months of the regular season, and I can’t pass up a chance to bet on him at nearly 5/1 odds to go deep.

Over the last week, PCA has cooled off a bit (he’s hitting .261), but he’s still homered twice in six games.

Michael Harris II to Hit a Home Run (+416)

My favorite home run prop on Sunday may be for Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II.

This season, he’s hitting .288 with 25 home runs and an .804 OPS, including some impressive numbers against Philadelphia Phillies rookie Andrew Painter (today’s starter).

Harris is 3-for-3 with a double and a home run against Painter, and he’s dominated right-handed pitching in general, homering 17 times in 2026 while batting .293.

On top of that, Harris is hitting .286 with five home runs over the last four weeks (26 games, 25 starts).

Painter has given up 19 homers in 22 appearances in 2026, including two long balls (and 10 hits) in his last start against Houston. I’ll gladly take Harris at this price to stay hot against the Phillies youngster.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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