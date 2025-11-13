Paige Bueckers signs a Fanatics exclusive deal for collectibles, joins elite athlete roster

Fanatics has been on a tear, locking down some of the biggest names in sports, including Tom Brady, Jayson Tatum, Paul Skenes, Jayden Daniels, and Harry Kane to name a few. The newest addition to their star-studded roster is Dallas Wings point guard Paige Bueckers.

Bueckers was the top overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft and she lived up to every bit of the hype. The former UConn phenom not only took home the Rookie of the Year award but also set some impressive records along the way.

She became the fastest player in league history to accumulate 200 points, 50 rebounds, and 50 assists. She also set a new record for most points scored by a rookie, when she poured in 44 points while shooting over 80% from the field in a crushing 1-point loss to the L.A. Sparks.

Paige is a bucket (literally)

To celebrate Bueckers signing, Fanatics put together a memorabilia bucket which includes some sweet autographed pieces including a signed Wings jersey, two signed UConn jerseys, and more. The bucket itself was also designed in Paige's likeness.

The Wings star expressed excitement over the partnership.

“I couldn’t be more excited to work together, create incredible products, and continue to elevate women athletes and our game to new levels while building stronger connections for fans and collectors everywhere."

WNBA Basketball Cards in 2025: Clark vs Bueckers

Nearly all the WNBA hobby hype has been around Caitlin Clark, and rightfully so. Much like what Bird and Magic did in the 80s, Clark's collegiate popularity spilled over to her pro career and collectors can't seem to get enough. Clark is the only WNBA player with cards to sell for six figures, including two that cleared $500K!

The 2024 Panini Flawless WNBA Platinum Caitlin Clark Logowoman Autograph rookie card (1/1), which sold for $660K! | Card Ladder

Unlike Clark, Bueckers' cards have yet to cross the $35K threshold, leaving tons of room for upside, especially on the heels of this huge Fanatics signing.

To date, the highest selling Bueckers card is a PSA 10 2023 Bowman University Chrome Prospects Autograph Superfractor rookie card (1/1) that sold for $31,787 in April, 2025. Her second highest selling solo card is a PSA 10 2024 Panini Prizm Draft Picks Penmanship Autographed rookie black prizm (1/1), which sold for $19.8K in June, 2025.

A PSA 10 2023 Bowman U Chrome Prospects Autograph 1-of-1 Superfractor Paige Bueckers Rookie Card | Card Ladder

A few rookie cards of the Wings guard that are both cool and affordable are the ones where she’s showing a little swag grabbing at her jersey, like the 2025 Panini Instant WBNA Incoming Class rookie card or the 2025 Donruss WNBA Rated Rookie card (#86). Ungraded holo copies of her Donruss rookie card typically sell for $100-$200.

2025 Panini Donruss Paige Bueckers Rated Rookie Holo (#86) | Card Ladder

Only time will tell if the 2025 WNBA ROTY can keep up her elite play, but for now this looks like a brilliant signing by Fanatics.

