Well, the Ballon d'Or curse has struck again.



Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane suffered an ankle injury in Friday's Bundesliga match against FC Köln, which insiders say will sideline him for months.





🚨 BREAKING: Harry Kane will be out for “months” and won’t feature anymore for FC Bayern in 2026.



“Harry is out for months”, confirms Kompany as “he suffered syndesmosis tear”, director Eberl has added. ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/msn7hNYQ23 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 20, 2026

It's the end of the road in 2026 for Kane, who was putting together another sparkling campaign for Bayern (10 goals and 11 assists in 16 appearances this season).



Kane last month also became the first Englishman to win the Ballon d'Or since Michael Owen in 2001 after he put in 73 goals in 65 matches for club and country, leading Bayern to a domestic treble and England to a third-place finish in the 2026 World Cup.



Naturally, Kane's long-term injury should have a short-term effect on his card market and the players in line to replace him at Bayern.



Let's first take a look at his Kane's can see a card market bump during his absence.

Harry Kane Injury: Players Most Likely To See Card Market Bump

Kane isn't the only Bayern attacker dealing with injury woes.



Ismael Saibari, who starred for Morocco in the World Cup, has managed only five appearances for Bayern this season and is currently injured.



So are Serge Gnabry and Luis Diaz, who could have filled in up top for Bayern in Kane's absence. Diaz is expected back soon, but it's unfair to ask him to take such a big role immediately upon his return.



Just as important: Michael Olise left Friday's match injured but is expected back next week. He's Bayern's best attacker in Kane's absence.

🚨🔴⚪️ Official: Michael Olise has suffered a bruised foot and will receive treatment in the coming days, Bayern confirm.



He’s expected to be back early next week. pic.twitter.com/UndVMIxY4W — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 20, 2026

This slew of injuries leave a few options.



21-year-old Tom Bischof was Kane's direct replacement on Friday and assisted on a goal from Nathaniel Brown, the German international whose primary position is left back but has been pushed further up the field due to injuries.

Nathaniel Brown pulls FC Bayern LEVEL 😮‍💨



🔴 FC Bayern München: 1

🔵 FC Köln: 1

⏱️ 37’ pic.twitter.com/LOkmUuy7bw — USA Sports (@usasports) November 20, 2026

Neither player has a confirmed card sale of over $1,200, according to Card Ladder, so the potential for their markets to jump is there if there are able to take advantage of Kane's injury.



There's also the curious case of Lennart Karl, the 18-year-old hobby darling who made his senior debut last season.



Karl has made 15 appearances for Bayern this season but has scored just twice in the Bundesliga and once in the Champions League. He's mostly played as an attacking midfielder, but is he ready at 18 years old to take on a leading role for Germany's top team? The hobby world would sure hope so.

2025-26 Topps UEFA Club Competitions Lennart Karl FoilFractor Auto (PSA 8) sold for $140,000 in March 2026 | Card Ladder

Another option would be Jamal Musiala, who played 20 minutes on Friday after missing two months due to a thigh injury.



Even so, it's hard to see his market spike as he works his way back to full fitness.

Harry Kane'sTop Card Sales

2026 has been the year of Harry Kane expensive buys. His top eight cards of all-time have happened this year.



Here are the top three Harry Kane card sales of all time, according to Card Ladder.

3) 2017 Topps Chrome UEFA Harry Kane Photo Variation Superfractor 1/1 BGS 9.5: $49,200

2017 Topps Chrome UEFA Harry Kane Photo Variation Superfractor 1/1 BGS 9.5 | Card Ladder

2) 2015-16 Panini Flawless Harry Kane Dual Patch Auto Black 1/1 PSA 9 AUTO 10: $50,400

2015-16 Panini Flawless Harry Kane Dual Patch Auto Black 1/1 PSA9 AUTO 10 | Card Ladder

1) 2017-18 Topps Chrome UCL Harry Kane Superfractor Auto 1/1 PSA 10: $53,070

2017-18 Topps Chrome UCL Harry Kane Superfractor Auto 1/1 PSA 10 | Card Ladder