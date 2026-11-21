Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has vowed to return stronger after picking up a nasty ankle injury that will rob him of the chance to reunite with Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino when the two sides face off in the Champions League.

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Mikey Moore opened the scoring and produced a Player-of-the-Match performance in Munich, opening the door for Borussia Dortmund to leapfrog Vincent Kompany’s side at the top of the Bundesliga.

Bayern were 1–0 down thanks to Moore’s first Bundesliga goal when Kane suffered his devastating injury 20 minutes in. They recovered without him, with Nathaniel Brown restoring parity, but Köln were unfortunate not to escape the Allianz Arena with all three points. Worse still, Bayern also lost Michael Olise to injury, although the Frenchman’s setback (bruised foot) is unlikely to keep him out for very long.

The club confirmed post-match that its Ballon d’Or-winning striker had “torn his left ankle ligament” and “will be sidelined for the next few months.” Others have suggested Kane will be out for three months, meaning he won’t be back in action until late February at the earliest.

“The highs and lows of life!” Kane wrote on Instagram in response. “Obviously very disappointed to get this injury but as always it’s an opportunity to show resilience and improvement going into 2027. I’ll be back fresh and ready to go for the business end of the season!”

Old Trafford Visit Among Matches Harry Kane Will Miss

Kane will miss out on a Mauricio Pochettino reunion. | OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP/Getty Images

Bayern play their final game of 2026 on Dec. 18 before the Bundesliga’s winter break, returning to action on Jan. 9, 2027. Kane will thus miss seven matches to conclude the calendar year, and potentially close to a dozen in the new year, depending on how swiftly he recovers.

The striker will miss domestic duels against the likes of Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart, with Bayern currently slated to travel to RB Leipzig on Feb. 27 and Borussia Dortmund on March 6—right around Kane’s potential return date.

The rest of Europe will be emboldened by Kane’s setback, and Manchester United are set to be one of the direct beneficiaries. The Red Devils welcome Bayern to Old Trafford on the penultimate league phase matchday in the Champions League on Jan. 20, and there’s every chance they’ll need points to continue their continental campaign.

As a result, Kane will miss out on a reunion with new United manager Mauricio Pochettino, whom he credited as critical in his ascent toward the Ballon d’Or after collecting the award in October.

Worryingly for Bayern, there’s no obvious replacement available. Ismael Saibari underwent ankle surgery at the start of the month, and is unlikely to be back until February. So, Kompany will likely have to get creative. Perhaps Luis Díaz could deputize, or the Belgian could pivot to youth, namely 19-year-old Noah Codjo-Evora and 16-year-old Bastian Assomo.

Bayern Munich’s Record Without Harry Kane

Played Won Drawn Lost Goals Scored Win 6 4 1 1 20 66.7%