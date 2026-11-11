Luka Doncic Card Market Hotter Than His Jumper

With a 10-2 start, the Los Angeles Lakers are on top of the Western Conference behind the shooting of Luka Doncic. And his card market is just as hot, with over $1 million in cards sold since the start of the season, only three weeks ago. Luka Doncic was featured on a recent dual logoman autograph 1-of-1 factory-sealed Panini Immaculate with Anthony Edwards that entered the market and ultimately sold for $426,004.68.

2023 Immaculate Collection Dual Logoman Autographs Anthony Edwards/Luka Doncic #DLA-LKE /1 Factory Sealed Sold for $426,004.68 on November 5, 2026. | Card Ladder

The Luca Doncic True Rookie Patch Auto Still Holds Some Value

Luka entered the league in the 2018-19 season, and he showed the fans a glimpse of what he would contribute not only to his team, but to the sports collectibles market. His breakout season would arrive during his second year, averaging just short of a triple-double for the Dallas Mavericks. Finishing fourth in MVP voting, making his first All-Star appearance, and finishing First Team All-NBA, his card market would reflect an expensive entry point into the Luka Doncic card market.

2018 National Treasures Luka Doncic Rookie Patch Auto DNA 10 /99 #127 PSA 10 Sold for $780,000.00 on December 18, 2021. | Card Ladder

But this same card, PSA Serial Number 44016135, which sold in December of 2021 for $780,000.00, was also put up for auction and sold in October of 2026 for $240,000.00. Taking a loss is always a nightmare for collectors. However, when we are talking about over half a million, it's difficult to fathom that kind of a loss. Perhaps the fact that this card is player-worn vs. game-worn plays a huge part in the collectability.

Leading the League in Scoring Keeps the Luka Doncic Market Stable

It's no surprise that Luka leads the league in scoring, but he also leads the league in four other categories: total points, three-pointers made, free throws made, and steals. Luka also has a Player Efficiency Rating of 35, just behind Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama. With a great statline and a Lakers team strong enough to lead the Western Conference, it's apparent why his market remains stable.

2018 National Treasures Luka Doncic ROOKIE PATCH AUTO DNA 10 /99 #127 PSA 10 GEM MINT Sold for $288,000.00 on October 23, 2026. | Card Ladder

Gold Vinyl Downtown Leads the Sale of Non-Autographed Luka Cards

2024 Donruss Optic Downtown Gold Vinyl Luka Doncic #1 /1 PSA 10 Sold for $91,200.00 on October 22,2026. | Card Ladder

Luka has the accolades worthy of a Hall of Fame career. Thus, the reason why his card market stays relevant. Once he (eventually) wins that ring, collectors who have bought in at the lower entry point will reap the benefits. When the Lakers signed Luka in 2025, his card market increased. And now we are seeing relevance again as Luka leads the Lakers without LeBron. The Luka Doncic card market is a must-watch, just like the man on the court.