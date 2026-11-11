Luka Doncic Card Market Hotter Than His Jumper
With a 10-2 start, the Los Angeles Lakers are on top of the Western Conference behind the shooting of Luka Doncic. And his card market is just as hot, with over $1 million in cards sold since the start of the season, only three weeks ago. Luka Doncic was featured on a recent dual logoman autograph 1-of-1 factory-sealed Panini Immaculate with Anthony Edwards that entered the market and ultimately sold for $426,004.68.
The Luca Doncic True Rookie Patch Auto Still Holds Some Value
Luka entered the league in the 2018-19 season, and he showed the fans a glimpse of what he would contribute not only to his team, but to the sports collectibles market. His breakout season would arrive during his second year, averaging just short of a triple-double for the Dallas Mavericks. Finishing fourth in MVP voting, making his first All-Star appearance, and finishing First Team All-NBA, his card market would reflect an expensive entry point into the Luka Doncic card market.
But this same card, PSA Serial Number 44016135, which sold in December of 2021 for $780,000.00, was also put up for auction and sold in October of 2026 for $240,000.00. Taking a loss is always a nightmare for collectors. However, when we are talking about over half a million, it's difficult to fathom that kind of a loss. Perhaps the fact that this card is player-worn vs. game-worn plays a huge part in the collectability.
Leading the League in Scoring Keeps the Luka Doncic Market Stable
It's no surprise that Luka leads the league in scoring, but he also leads the league in four other categories: total points, three-pointers made, free throws made, and steals. Luka also has a Player Efficiency Rating of 35, just behind Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama. With a great statline and a Lakers team strong enough to lead the Western Conference, it's apparent why his market remains stable.
Gold Vinyl Downtown Leads the Sale of Non-Autographed Luka Cards
Luka has the accolades worthy of a Hall of Fame career. Thus, the reason why his card market stays relevant. Once he (eventually) wins that ring, collectors who have bought in at the lower entry point will reap the benefits. When the Lakers signed Luka in 2025, his card market increased. And now we are seeing relevance again as Luka leads the Lakers without LeBron. The Luka Doncic card market is a must-watch, just like the man on the court.
David is a passionate collector who curates nostalgic, rare and fun pieces. His perfect collectibles route would start with ComplexCon and end with the NSCC, with stops in between at the Anime Expo, Collect-A-Con, L.A. Comic Con, Culture Collision, Burbank Sportscards, and the Long Beach Expo for graded currency. "Collaborate Communicate and Connect" is his philosophy for this amazing and ever-changing hobby. David is aways on the hunt for the storied and under appreciated collectibles.