Right now, the NFL is arguably the most dominant sport in the United States, and the hobby is a perfect indication of this. The regular season is now halfway over, and Panini has released numerous products that contain this year's top rookie chases, and autographs of some of the top players of the game, including Patrick Mahomes. 2025 Absolute, 2024 Optic, and 2025 Mosaic Football are a select few of the products that fit into this criteria, and they will be part of an online sudden victory break that will be occuring on Friday, November 21st at 8 PM. Ahead of the break, here is a look at key chase elements of each product.

The Products

2025 Absolute Football is best known for having short-printed inserts that collectors look for every single year. The most notable of these would be the Kaboom inserts. The cards feature a player with the word "KABOOM" written in cartoon lettering that takes up a majority of the card. They are case hits, and have sparked in popularity over the recent years. Typically, superstars and rookies will be on the cards, so that will always add some natural appeal.

2024 Optic Football does have the chrome finish that collectors enjoy when collecting rookie cards, but the Downtown insert would be the main chase. These cards feature an NFL player with images of the city that they play in. Parallels can be found of the downtown inserts, and there is always that chance they could come out in a break like this one.

Mosaic Football is better known for the Micro Mosaic insert. The card features the face of a player, and the card gives off a stained glass look. This particular insert in a super short print (SSP). Again, given it's rarity, these inserts hold value on the open market, and can command some good money. They also have some nice eye appeal, which is always a bonus for those in the hobby.

The Break

These three aforementioned products will be in a sudden victory break that is taking place on Friday, November 21st at 8 PM on eBay Live. A sudden victory break is when spots start at $1, and the higheest bid after a given amount of time wins the spot - no extended bidding will happen. This type of format can lend itself to affordability and potential for bargains, depending on the price paid and the spot that is won. In either case, these football products offer some nice chase elements, and if they are found, a collector will be very happy. The break can be found here once it goes live.

The NFL is at the pinnacle of the hobby right now, and some previous releases will be included in a break happening this Friday night. For collectors who are chasing after certain teams or players, it can provide an opportunity to obtain some new product, especially if entire hobby boxes were not opened previously. The sudden victory format allows for some excitement to be infused into the online breaking community, and collectors should tune in if they have the time.

