Inside The Reds

President Trump Says He Will Pardon Cincinnati Reds Legend Pete Rose

The legendary Reds star and MLB Hit King tragically passed away last September.

Alex Frank

SEPTEMBER 11, 1985: Umpire Lee Weyer and San Diego catcher Bruce Bochy have the best seats in the house as Pete Rose slaps hit No. 4,192 to break Ty Cobb's Record. Pete Rose 15
SEPTEMBER 11, 1985: Umpire Lee Weyer and San Diego catcher Bruce Bochy have the best seats in the house as Pete Rose slaps hit No. 4,192 to break Ty Cobb's Record. Pete Rose 15 / The Enquirer/Gerry Wolter
In this story:

CINCINNATI -- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he would pardon Cincinnati Reds legend and Major League Baseball's all-time hits leader Pete Rose, criticizing Major League Baseball for barring the all-time hit champion from the sport's hall of fame for gambling.

"Over the next few weeks I will be signing a complete pardon of Pete Rose, who shouldn't have been gambling on baseball, but only bet on his team winning," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"He never betted against himself, or the other team. He had the most hits, by far, in baseball history, and won more games than anyone in sports history."

Trump did not say what the pardon would cover.

Rose died last year at 83 years old.

He served five months in prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion charges in 1990.

Rose being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame has been a topic amongst Reds fans and around Major League Baseball for a long time.

He has been banned from baseball since 1989 when MLB Commissioner Angelo Bartlett Giamatti since 1989 made the decision. Current MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred rejected Rose's bid for reinstatement in 2015, 11 years after Rose admitted he bet on games but never against his own team.

Rose played 24 seasons in his career, a majority with the Reds and the Big Red Machine. He won two World Series titles with the Reds in 1975 and 1976, and another with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1980.

Rose was a 17-time All-Star, a three-time National League Batting Champion and won the 1973 National League MVP.

In addition to being the Hit King, Rose is also MLB's all-time leader in games played, at-bats, singles and outs.

Rose was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 2016.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Alex Frank
ALEX FRANK

Alex Frank brings his passion for Reds Baseball and sports media to Reds On SI. With a commitment to original, detailed and accurate reporting and inside, Alex keeps Reds fans informed with the latest breaking news and other information fans need to know about their favorite team. Alex has years of experience, covering the NFL, NCAA and more for a plethora of outlets including SB Nation, CLNS Media, Associated Press, The Wright Way Sports Network, Chatterbox Sports and The Front Office News. While a student at the University of Cincinnati, Alex served as Bearcast Media's Sports Director for three years while hosting weekly talk shows and podcasts and broadcasting Bearcats Football and Men's Basketball games.

Home/News