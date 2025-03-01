President Trump Says He Will Pardon Cincinnati Reds Legend Pete Rose
CINCINNATI -- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he would pardon Cincinnati Reds legend and Major League Baseball's all-time hits leader Pete Rose, criticizing Major League Baseball for barring the all-time hit champion from the sport's hall of fame for gambling.
"Over the next few weeks I will be signing a complete pardon of Pete Rose, who shouldn't have been gambling on baseball, but only bet on his team winning," Trump posted on Truth Social.
"He never betted against himself, or the other team. He had the most hits, by far, in baseball history, and won more games than anyone in sports history."
Trump did not say what the pardon would cover.
Rose died last year at 83 years old.
He served five months in prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion charges in 1990.
Rose being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame has been a topic amongst Reds fans and around Major League Baseball for a long time.
He has been banned from baseball since 1989 when MLB Commissioner Angelo Bartlett Giamatti since 1989 made the decision. Current MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred rejected Rose's bid for reinstatement in 2015, 11 years after Rose admitted he bet on games but never against his own team.
Rose played 24 seasons in his career, a majority with the Reds and the Big Red Machine. He won two World Series titles with the Reds in 1975 and 1976, and another with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1980.
Rose was a 17-time All-Star, a three-time National League Batting Champion and won the 1973 National League MVP.
In addition to being the Hit King, Rose is also MLB's all-time leader in games played, at-bats, singles and outs.
Rose was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 2016.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast