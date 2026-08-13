It is looking like a record-breaking month for Goldin Auctions. The highest sale for non-Wayne Gretzky hockey card will be ending this week with Macklin Celebrini. There will also be several high-profile soccer sales as well.

We look through the three biggest stories at Goldin Auctions ending this week!

Macklin Celebrini Now Highest Non-Gretzky Sale of All-Time

It's no surprise that the San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini has a robust card market. After a phenomenal freshman campaign consisting of 63 points in 70 games, he followed up his 2025-2026 sophomore season with 115 points and a Cam Neely Award as the Top Breakout Player. Now he has the highest non-Wayne Gretzky sale ever -- and the auction hasn't even ended yet.

2024-25 Upper Deck Young Guns Outburst Gold #451 Macklin Celebrini Rookie Card (#1/1) PSA Authentic. Current bid as of August 13th, 2026 is $400,000.00 at the Goldin Elite Auction #7. | Goldin.co

Celebrini has had seven Upper Deck Rookie Patch Autographed cards sell for mid-to-high five figures this year already. While Macklin previously ungraded one-of-one card sell for $51,434.67 on March 12th, 2026, his current PSA Authentic one-of-one card is at $400,000, with a little over 2 days to go.

Shohei Ohtani Market Stays Hot With a Higher Batting Average and Lower Home Run Total

Card Ladder has a lifetime growth for the Shohei Ohtani market of +4,126.23% and a year-over-year growth of +295.28%. As the Dodgers push for a 3-peat and a third ring for Shohei Ohtani, his market has shown no signs of slowing down. One of the more popular insert cards from Topps is the "All Kings" card, which is in the format of a playing card. While Shohei has had two PSA 10 All Kings cards sell in June and July of this year for $48,000.00, Goldin brings the Shohei All Kings Gold One-of-One graded in a PSA 6 to auction with 26 bidders so far.

2026 Topps Shohei Ohtani 1/1 Gold All Kings PSA 6. Current bid as of August 13th, 2026 is $150,000.00 at the Golden Elite Auction #7. | Goldin.co

Spain's World Cup Champion Lamine Yamal Drives Soccer in the Latest Goldin Auction

Soccer stars are plentiful in the latest Golden Elite Auction. While Cristiano Ronaldo, Jude Bellingham, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have five-figure bids on their cards, Lamine Yamal is the clear chase. Coming off the UEFA European Championship and now a World Cup Champion, the 19-year-old star has an attractive card market. Collectors love autographs, but they also love inserts. And with the current bid for this Panini Prizm Black Shimmer Insert at $154,000.00, the second-closest one-of-one soccer card in the auction is $100,000.00 apart.

2026 Panini Prizm World Cup '26 Black Shimmer Prizm #70 Lamine Yamal (#1/1) - PSA NM-MT 8. Current bid as of August 13th, 2026 is $154,000.00 at the Golden Elite Auction #7. | Goldin.co

If you have never kept tabs on a Goldin Auction, now is the time. With lots of fresh faces and possible new records to be broken, these sales will definitely have an impact on the card market for these stars.