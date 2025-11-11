1952 Bowman Mickey Mantle grail card available for as little as $400 on Arena Club

In the vintage card world, there is usually one name that stands out when it comes to value, and that is Mickey Mantle. His cards typically sell for a good amount of money, often in six figures depending on the grade and card. Now, collectors will have the chance to chase after one of Mantle's iconic cards, alongside a slew of other vintage greats in an Arena Club Vintage Slab Pack that will launch on November 11th at 1 PM.

What are Vintage Slab Packs?

Vintage Slab Packs will contain all vintage cards, and will be up for grabs on the Arena Club website starting at 1 PM eastern on November 11th. They will only be for sale for 48 hours, or until inventory runs out. Collectors should be aware that the packs are first come, first serve. If the packs only last for a few hours, that is all the longer that they will be available for. Packs will cost $400, and one slab will be in a pack, which is the typical format. So, what cards are featured, and what are collectors chasing after?

Grail Card - 1952 Bowman Mickey Mantle

With a Slab Pack, cards are organized into tiers based on how rare of a pull they will be. The Grail card to pull out of these packs will be a 1952 Bowman Mickey Mantle PSA 7. For a card that is over 70 years old, it is quite a clean copy of the card. The exact stated odds of pulling the card will be revealed once the packs go live, but it will be one of the tougher, if not toughest ones to pull.

Other Featured Cards

The first featured card is a 1969 Topps Nolan Ryan that is graded a PSA 7. This is Ryan's second year card, but the first Topps card of just him. The card contains relatively good centering, something that vintage collectors will always be picky about when putting together a set, or purchasing a high end card of this nature. Recent sales of this card have been between $700-over $1,000.

Jackie Robinson is one of the most iconic players to ever play in the MLB, and he is the subject of the first card in the 1953 Topps set. An SGC 2.5 copy will feature in the packs. Given that it is the first card in the set, it is sensitive to condition issues (many put rubber bands around their cards, impacting the first and last cards of a set). The border at the bottom of the card also does not do favors for the condition as a whole. Therefore, getting this card in a 2.5 grade is pretty good given the age and variables involved. Sales in this grade have hovered around $1,000 recently.

The last featured card is a rookie card of one of the greats, Reggie Jackson. It is his 1969 Topps card, graded a PSA 7. Coming out of the same set as the Nolan Ryan mentioned earlier, it is also a very clean card. Two recent sales of the card have been at $1,200 and $1,300 respectively.

While other cards can also be obtained in the Arena Club Vintage Slab Packs, these are some of the biggest cards that be obtained. The packs will go live at 1 PM on November 11th, and may very well be a must for vintage card collectors, or collectors in general. Vintage is a major part of the hobby, and it's presence in repacks may be here to stay.

