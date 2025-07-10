Mets vs. Orioles Game 2 Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, July 10
Game 2 of the New York Met-Baltimore Orioles doubleheader is set for 5:05 p.m. EST, and oddsmakers are expecting this to be a close matchup.
The O’s are slight favorites (-115) over the Mets in Game 2, but New York (as of this writing) has yet to announce a starter for the matchup.
Baltimore will roll with righty Tomoyuki Sugano (4.44 ERA), who has struggled at times in the 2025 season. While the O’s are 10-7 in Sugano’s starts, he’s also allowed 13 earned runs over his last two outings.
Can he turn things around in this series finale?
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet for this game and a prediction as the Mets and O’s wrap up a jam-packed Thursday.
Mets vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Mets +1.5 (-186)
- Orioles -1.5 (+151)
Moneyline
- Mets: -105
- Orioles: -115
Total
- 10.5 (Over -10/Under -110)
Mets vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers
- New York: TBA
- Baltimore: Tomoyuki Sugano (6-5, 4.44 ERA)
Mets vs. Orioles How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 10
- Time: 5:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Camden Yards
- How to Watch (TV): SNY, MASN
- Mets record: 53-39
- Orioles record: 40-50
Mets vs. Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet
Mets Best MLB Prop Bet
- Juan Soto to Hit a Home Run (+300)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run pick – Daily Dinger – why Soto is worth a look against Sugano:
Soto is now up to 21 home runs in the 2025 season, and he’s been red hot as of late, hitting .317 with eight homers over the last four weeks. In this past week, Soto is hitting .450, making him a great target against Sugano and the O’s.
Sugano has pitched decently in his first MLB season, posting a 4.44 ERA, but he has allowed 19 home runs in 17 starts. That simply isn’t going to cut it against the Mets and all of their power hitters.
Soto has hit 17 of his 21 homers against right-handed pitching while posting a .936 OPS. He’s a terrific target in Game 2 of this doubleheader.
Mets vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
While we don’t know who the Mets will start in this game, I am fairly confident in the team’s bullpen (3.80 ERA) this season if that is the route it chooses.
Meanwhile, the O’s have a 4.55 bullpen ERA, and Sugano has struggled mightily as of late.
Since the start of June, the Orioles right-hander has a 7.06 ERA in six starts, raising his season-long mark from 3.04 to 4.44. While the Orioles have found a way to win four of those six games, I don’t think things will be as easy against the Mets.
New York has plenty of power hitters (Soto, Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor) that could take advantage of Sugano’s struggles with the long ball, and the Orioles are 10 games under .500 this season for a reason.
Baltimore ranks in the bottom 10 in MLB in runs scored and 17th in OPS. The Mets have the seventh-best OPS in MLB, and as long as their bullpen doesn’t implode, I think they'll be able to win this series finale.
I can’t back the Orioles as favorites with Sugano struggling as of late.
Pick: Mets Moneyline (-105 at DraftKings)
