After Skenes: The Best 2024 Topps MLB Rookie Debut Patch Cards Still Not Pulled
While most of the best of the 2024 Topps MLB Rookie Debut Patch cards, that were among the hottest new cards in The Hobby this year, have been pulled from 2024 Topps Chrome Update Series Baseball, there a remain a few cards that appear to still be there for the chasing. These highly sought-after cards won't command the sort of price that Paul Skenes' RDPA will, but they will still fetch a handsome sum on the market, should whoever finds them choose to sell. Let's take a look at three of the best 2024 Topps MLB Rookie Debut Patch cards that have not been announced as of writing.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers
Yoshinobu Yamamoto arrived in Los Angeles last season with all the high expectations that come following incredible success in Japan and a 12-year $325 million contract with the Dodgers before playing an inning of Major League Baseball. The pitcher had a solid start to his MLB career, helping Los Angeles to a World Series title. With a year stateside under his belt, he'll be joined this year in the rotation by MVP Shohei Ohtani and new addition Roki Sasaki. Big things could be on the horizon for the talented pitcher.
Jackson Merrill, OF, San Diego Padres
Merrill, the 21-year old phenom that helped San Diego come within one game of defeating the juggernaut Dodgers in the NLDS, is one of the hottest new players in the baseball hobby. The first Padres rookie to make an All-Star game, Merrill also made his debut against the Dodgers, on March 20, 2024 in Seoul, Korea. Merriill's card value has performed extremely well since then.
Evan Carter, OF, Texas Rangers
Evan Carter made his MLB debut for the Texas Rangers on September 8, 2023, recording a hit, walk, and stolen base against the Oakland Athletics. From there, Carter was electric, ending his first taste of regular season action with a .306/.413/.645/1.058 slash line. He was huge in the postseason as well, hitting .300 while starting in Left Field as the Rangers won it all. An injury-shortened 2024 was frustrating for Carter, his fans, and his collectors. But, a return to health and return to form could help his value in The Hobby. This card will still bring in some value.