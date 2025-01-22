With Rare Skenes Pulled, A Lookahead to Potential 2025 Rookie MLB Debut Patch Cards
Roman Anthony, OF, Boston Red Sox
Anthony is #3 on the list of MLB's Top 100 prospects. Still only 20, as he's risen into the upper echelon of his prospect class, his cards have responded, with a 45.68% rate of growth over the last six months alone, per Cardladder. His 1st Bowman 1/1 Superfractor sold for $62,500 last September. We could see him early in the 2025 campaign.
Carson Williams, SS, Tampa Bay Rays
Williams' upside is unquestionable. #4 on MLB's Top 100 prospects list, Williams is a talented defensive shortstop with an impressive profile of speed and power, the most recent gem from the Rays' farm system could certainly debut next season. While we wait for what should be a valuable RDPA, offerings from Bowman, Topps, and Panini, are all there to be had. In the meantime, keep an eye on his strikeout numbers to see if his overall hitting profile is improving.
Marcelo Mayer, SS, Boston Red Sox
Mayer, drafted fourth overall in the 2021 MLB Draft, and current #7 in MLB's Top 100 Prospects list has dealt with injuries during his ascent through the minors, but should still find his way to Fenway at some point next year. The multi-tool shortstop has fallen sharply in the hobby market from the dizzying highs that saw his 1st Bowman 1/1 Superfractor sell for a staggering $132,000 - but he's more than worth keeping an eye given his potential.