Collectibles On SI

With Rare Skenes Pulled, A Lookahead to Potential 2025 Rookie MLB Debut Patch Cards

Headlined by Hobby phenom Paul Skenes, this year's Topps MLB Rookie Debut Patch Autos became some of the hottest cards in the entire collecting space. Skenes' RDPA made national news yesterday, after being pulled by an 11-year old in Los Angeles, California. The fate of the card itself remains unknown, but the mania surrounding the Skenes pull is a testament to the power of the Rookie Debut Patch Auto. What young prospects could debut in The Show next season and, in doing so, power the chase for next year's class?

Michael Terry

Roman Anthony walks out towards the field during a WooSox game on Aug. 30 at Polar Park. The 20-year-old was recently ranked the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball by Baseball America.
Roman Anthony walks out towards the field during a WooSox game on Aug. 30 at Polar Park. The 20-year-old was recently ranked the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball by Baseball America. / WooSox Photo/Ashley Green / USA TODAY NETWORK

Roman Anthony, OF, Boston Red Sox

2023 Bowman - Chrome Prospects - Orange Shimmer Refractor #BCP-71 - Roman Anthony /25 / COMC

Anthony is #3 on the list of MLB's Top 100 prospects. Still only 20, as he's risen into the upper echelon of his prospect class, his cards have responded, with a 45.68% rate of growth over the last six months alone, per Cardladder. His 1st Bowman 1/1 Superfractor sold for $62,500 last September. We could see him early in the 2025 campaign.

1/1 Paul Skenes MLB Rookie Debut Patch Autograph Has Been Found

Carson Williams, SS, Tampa Bay Rays

2022 Bowman Chrome Draft Sapphire Edition - [Base] - Gold #BDC-14 - Carson Williams /15 / COMC

Williams' upside is unquestionable. #4 on MLB's Top 100 prospects list, Williams is a talented defensive shortstop with an impressive profile of speed and power, the most recent gem from the Rays' farm system could certainly debut next season. While we wait for what should be a valuable RDPA, offerings from Bowman, Topps, and Panini, are all there to be had. In the meantime, keep an eye on his strikeout numbers to see if his overall hitting profile is improving.

Marcelo Mayer, SS, Boston Red Sox

2022 Bowman Draft - [Base] - Printing Plate Cyan #BD-123 - Marcelo Mayer /1 [EX to NM] / COMC

Mayer, drafted fourth overall in the 2021 MLB Draft, and current #7 in MLB's Top 100 Prospects list has dealt with injuries during his ascent through the minors, but should still find his way to Fenway at some point next year. The multi-tool shortstop has fallen sharply in the hobby market from the dizzying highs that saw his 1st Bowman 1/1 Superfractor sell for a staggering $132,000 - but he's more than worth keeping an eye given his potential.

The 2025 Baseball Hall Of Fame Class in Cards

Published |Modified
Michael Terry
MICHAEL TERRY

Michael Terry is a writer based in Brooklyn. He specializes in sports, culture, and collecting. His work has appeared at Topps RIPPED, ESPN, Grantland, Vice Sports, and more.

Home/Inside the Hobby