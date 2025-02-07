Topps Doubles Down – Giving Away Topps Chrome Kobe Bryant PSA 9 RC
Topps is continuing to drive the market, and keeps pushing the envelope. At every turn, it seems they are posting an incredible pull, or a sneak peak at a new release. And every time they do, there is a little bit of a wow factor.
If you are not following their posts on social media, like X (formally Twitter), you might have missed this gem they are giving away:
1996 Topps Chrome Kobe Bryant RC PSA 9.
Kobe Bryant is revered as one of the greatest NBA players of all time. The 5X NBA Champion, 2X Finals MVP was as clutch as anyone who has ever stepped on a basketball court. The 18X All-Star had an infectious smile, and would light up a room the moment he appeared. Everyone wanted to be his teammate, and everyone feared facing the “Black Mamba”.
Kobe Bryant even once scored 81 points in a single game, not bad for someone who was named to the All-Defense team 12X.
Bryant’s Topps Chrome RC is one of the most sought-after RCs in modern collecting. This is not a cheap card as it typically hovers around $1200 (last 6 months, per Cardladder.com).
This could be an incredible addition to any collector, or a potential flip to obtain your grail card. And it wouldn’t be too shabby to obtain, especially if its free!
This is the second time in a span of a month, that Topps has given away a Kobe Bryant RC.
Topps is Giving Away a PSA 10 Kobe Bryant Rookie Card, for FREE
Topps is only asking for you to like their post on X, and give a follow. Seems like a slam dunk to me.