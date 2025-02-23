2025 Topps Rip Night attended by Skenes, Holliday, Rutschman, and Mayo at Blue Breaks in Florida
The hottest names in The Hobby and some of America's biggest celebrities are out in full force across the country today to celebrate 2025 Topps Rip Night. We're keeping you up to date on the biggest stories, the biggest stars, and the biggest pulls on Topps' big night.
If you're looking for a Hobby show of force during this year's 2025 Topps Rip Night, look no further than Sarasota's Blue Breaks. They say 'Location, Location, Location' - and being nearby MLB Spring Training certainly paid off big time for this Florida card shop. Not one, not two, not three, but four stars of The Hobby joined forces to give Blue Breaks staff, fans, and collectors a night to remember.
Paul Skenes, perhaps the hottest name in all The Hobby was joined by three Baltimore Orioles. Young phenom Jackson Holliday, All-Star Adley Rutschman, and 2025 Topps Series 1 rookie Coby Mayo. The four young stars greeted fans and collectors at Blue Breaks, hanging out, giving out packs, and of course, signing cards, and other collectibles.
For local collectors and those in town for Spring Training, this was no doubt a special moment, and a rare opportunity to meet so many Hobby stars.