2025 Topps Rip Night has Jayden Daniels and The Miz as Early Highlights
2025 Topps Rip Night is rolling along, and we want to keep you up to date on all The Hobby action! Let's take a look at some of the highlights from the nationwide event so far.
You read that right, it's The Miz, ripping with a group of fans and collectors, only to pull a /10 Autographed card of WWE legend The Rock.
A really sweet moment here in New Jersey, with Fanatics CEO, who is doing a tour through shops around the region, getting QB phenom Jayden Daniels on the phone, to let him know that a young fan is trying to trade a Daniels card to Rubin. Even with Daniels on the horn, this young Giants fan doesn't waver.
In the meantime, Daniels himself was clear across the country, hanging out at California shop Rizo Sports. The place was jam-packed with Daniels' fans lining up for a chance to meet their local hero and current NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (and one of the hottest names in The Hobby).
2025 Topps Rip Night is just getting started, and we'll be sure to keep you up to date on the latest news, events, and celeb appearances at card shops all over the country.