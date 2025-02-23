Collectibles On SI

2025 Topps Rip Night has Jayden Daniels and The Miz as Early Highlights

Collectibles Staff

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels poses with the Offensive Rookie of the Year award during Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels poses with the Offensive Rookie of the Year award during Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

2025 Topps Rip Night is rolling along, and we want to keep you up to date on all The Hobby action! Let's take a look at some of the highlights from the nationwide event so far.

You read that right, it's The Miz, ripping with a group of fans and collectors, only to pull a /10 Autographed card of WWE legend The Rock.

A really sweet moment here in New Jersey, with Fanatics CEO, who is doing a tour through shops around the region, getting QB phenom Jayden Daniels on the phone, to let him know that a young fan is trying to trade a Daniels card to Rubin. Even with Daniels on the horn, this young Giants fan doesn't waver.

Jayden Daniels at Rizo Sports for 2025 Topps Rip Night / Topps RIPPED

In the meantime, Daniels himself was clear across the country, hanging out at California shop Rizo Sports. The place was jam-packed with Daniels' fans lining up for a chance to meet their local hero and current NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (and one of the hottest names in The Hobby).

2025 Topps Rip Night is just getting started, and we'll be sure to keep you up to date on the latest news, events, and celeb appearances at card shops all over the country.

Published |Modified
si
COLLECTIBLES STAFF

Home/Inside the Hobby