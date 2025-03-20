2025 WWE Chrome Now Part of Topps Buyback Program
Topps has announced an extension of their popular Buyback program. Per the announcement collectors of specific wrestlers will have a chance at exchanging 2025 Topps Chrome WWE cards for store credit at Local Card Shops around the world. This is a continuation of the program that was started a few years ago to help both sell products but also give more value to cards that could possibly end up in the trash or value boxes at card shows. It started with Topps Chrome Baseball, ventured into Topps Chrome UFC, and now made its way to Topps Chrome WWE.
The buyback program focuses on athletes which included MVPs in the MLB and the UFC Main Event winner. In the same fashion as the UFC the WWE buyback is focusing on not one but two winners from the main events at the upcoming WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 19th and Sunday, April 20th. Superstars Jey Uso and Gunther will be battling over the WWE World Heavyweight Championship; Superstars Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair will be fighting over the WWE Women’s Championship. The winners of each, will be the official Buyback athletes. Their Topps Chrome Cards can be exchanged for store credit reaching up to $200 a card in Local Card Shops around the world.
Eligible products are 2025 Topps Chrome WWE cards from most of the available boxes. What’s interesting is that the always popular Sapphire edition of Chrome isn’t included on the list. The values of the buybacks range from $20 to $200 depending on what parallel you have. Remember these are the cards from the base set not the inserts. Only cards 106 (Jey Uso), 2 (Gunther), 123 (Charlotte Flair), and 182 (Tiffany Stratton) are eligible.
Base or Image Variation - $20
Non-Numbered Refractors - $40
Numbered Refractors greater than /100 - $100
Numbered Refractors less than /100 - $200
One question that is always asked is the break even point for the inserts. Even though its on the list I truthfully don’t think anyone is turning in a Superfractor 1/1 for $200 in credit! In the end I think this program is great for all parties involved and I hope Topps continues to innovate just like this program has over the last few years.