Tokyo Series Game 1 Cards for Stars Will Smith and Teoscar Hernandez
The first game on the 2025 MLB regular season took place in Tokyo, Japan and was part of the MLB Tokyo Series which features players from both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs. Although we were all excited to see what hometown hero Shohei Ohtani would do in front of the energetic crowd at the Tokyo Dome, it was the performances of both Teoscar Hernandez and Will Smith that fueled the Dodgers 4-1 win over the Cubs and acted as inspiration for the premise of this article.
As collectors and hobbyists, we’re always keeping a strong finger on the pulse of what Shohei Ohtani is doing, but very rarely are we taking a closer look at his supporting cast and in this article I wanted to feature the rookie cards of both Teoscar Hernandez and Will Smith.
Will Smith, Catcher, Los Angeles Dodgers (Game 1 Performance: 1-2, 1 RBI, 3 BB) – When it comes to his rookie cards there’s no doubt that his 2016 Bowman Draft (1st Bowman) #BDC84 PSA 10 is the most sought after and with recent sales in and around the $40 mark, it’s a great piece for most collectors that doesn’t break the bank.
Teoscar Hernandez, Right Field, Los Angeles Dodgers (Game 1 Performance: 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 Run, 1 BB) – When it comes to his rookie cards, the one card that stands out the most to me is his 2017 Topps Chrome #117 PSA with recent sales in and around the $20 mark, it’s also a great piece for most any collector to grab at an affordable price.
In conclusion, it's easy for collectors and hobbyists to focus on superstars like Shohei Ohtani, but additional value can often be found in the supporting cast of the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was clear that both Teoscar Hernandez and Will Smith made an impact in the Tokyo opener, and as a result, their rookie cards present affordable opportunities for collectors and low-to-mid-range investors. Keeping an eye on the rising contributors such as these can lead to great additions to any hobbyist’s collection.