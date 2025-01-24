Paul Skene’s Debut Patch Auto Grades from PSA are In
Less than two days after Topps announced that an eleven year old collector in the Los Angeles area pulled the Paul Skenes Topps MLB Debut Patch, PSA and Topps reported on their social media channels that PSA had completed its evaluation and grading for the card. PSA called the card the most significant card produced in 2024 and I agree with them. The card returned the coveted gem mint 10/10 grade (10 for the card itself and 10 for the auto).
Paul Skenes Last Rookie Cards of 2024
Reaction to the grade on social media was unsurprisingly mixed. Some collectors expressed excitement for the grade for the young fan. Some lamented the speed at which the card was graded while their cards remained stuck in grading purgatory backlogged at PSA. Others were skeptical of the grade itself as historically thicker cards with patches are very difficult to obtain gem mint ratings.
1/1 Paul Skenes MLB Rookie Debut Patch Autograph Has Been Found
In fairness I see where these collectors are coming from. I do understand why some would find it frustrating to see a card jump the line for immediate grading just because it was high profile. Conversely, it does make sense that PSA would want to capitalize on the popularity and newsworthiness of the card by fast tracking its grade. I also would not be surprised if PSA graded the card for free or if Topps covered the costs for those wondering about the costs. As far as the grade I can also see why eyebrows would be raised at the gem mint grade. As I said earlier, thicker cards are notoriously hard to gem. Overall I can’t say I blame people for being skeptical on that front.
All that being said the last question remaining about the card is how to value it now that it’s a gem mint10/10 card. There really is no true way to comp this card but the closest collectors may get is based off the value of the package that the Pirates have offered as well as what other debut patch autos have sold for. From what I’ve seen, the package has an estimated monetary value from $500,000 to over a million dollars. Obviously at the time of the offer the card was not graded and that part was not a caveat of the deal. Although I could be wrong, I would expect this card to go to auction unless the Pirates can work out a different deal with this young fan and his family (I sincerely doubt he and his family will want to fly across the country to take advantage of Pirates season tickets). If the card does make it to auction, there's a very strong chance it could set a record sale price. Regardless I’m sure there are many others like myself who are looking forward to see what the next chapter of this iconic card will be.