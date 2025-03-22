Amir "Aura" Khan, McNeese State Manager, Gets Trading Card
McNeese State Cowboys' Men's Basketball manager Amir Khan has written himself into March Madness lore. The manager, known as "Aura" has gone viral through a series of videos showing the charming Khan leading the Cowboys out of the locker room before games, with a boombox blasting music and the team following his lead.
RELATED: Topps Announces March Madness Trading Cards Are Coming
Following the Cowboys' upset defeat of Clemson in the first round of the tournament, Khan got his Bowman U Now Moment, appearing on a trading card with the caption 'Amir "Aura" Khan Rallies Cowboys to 1st Ever March Madness Victory.' Khan is also the first student-manager to sign an NIL deal. The card image itself is a fun one, showing Khan in the midst of the team's celebration in the locker room following the first-round win.
RELATED: Creighton Star Ryan Kalkbrenner and His Cards to Collect
Khan's personality and work ethic as student-manager have endeared him to the McNeese State men's basketball program. Khan is in his second year as a manager for McNeese State.
RELATED: 2025 March Madness Prospects and Their Cards
Khan showed up for McNeese's second round battle against Purdue in a custom yellow track suit with the name AURA emblazoned across the back.
RELATED: Cooper Flagg's Cards looking at March Madness Impact
The card is an interesting move from Bowman U Now. This is the first time that March Madness trading cards are being released throughout the tournament, and capturing McNeese State's victory through the story of its manager is a fun experiment in having the cards tell the story of March Madness. It will be intriguing to see where the print run for this card lands.