Creighton Star Ryan Kalkbrenner and His Cards to Collect

March Madness standout performances have the ability to determine both a player's draft stock as well as his value among collectors. A closer look at Ryan Kalkbrenner and collecting his cards.

Matt Schilling

Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) celebrate after making a three pointer during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Now that we’ve officially completed Day 1 of the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament there’s no doubt that there were at least a dozen standout performances by players that are expected to be top picks in both the 2025 NBA Draft and the 2026 NBA Draft.

With that said, there was one player performance in #9 Creighton’s 89-75 win vs. #8 Louisville that stood out and that was the performance of Center Ryan Kalkbrenner. Not only will I be summarizing that performance I’ll also highlight a few of his cards that are worth buying now before Creighton makes a solid in this year’s tournament.

Ryan Klakbrenner – C - #11 Creighton Blue Jays (First Round vs Louisville): Klakbrenner was a driving force on both offense and defense as he contributed 14 points, 2 assists, 6 rebounds, and 4 blocks. Klakbrenner’s size (7’1 270) coupled with talent as an absolute floor general, played a key role in Creighton’s 1st Round Victory.

If he continues his role as both a leader and an offense & defensive powerhouse, there’s no doubt Creighton could make a trip to the Sweet 16 or even the Elite 8.

When it comes to Ryan Kalkbrenner’s autographed cards there’s two routes we can take. We can explore the base chrome prospects autograph (not numbered), or we can explore some the premium versions of that card such as colored and/or versions.

2023-24 Bowman U Chrome - Ryan Kalkbrenner - 1st Bowman
2023-24 Bowman U Chrome - Ryan Kalkbrenner - 1st Bowman / eBay User: burbanksportscards | https://www.ebay.com/itm/167377384232?mkcid=16&mkevt=1&mkrid=711-127632-2357-0&ssspo=u7qHfHjUR_G&sssrc=2047675&ssuid=S4GUwmyCT-K&widget_ver=artemis&media=COPY

Recent sales indicate that the 2023-24 Bowman Chrome U Base Autograph has sold in a range of roughly $10 - $20, whereas the Yellow Version (/75) has sold in the low $20 range and the Orange Version (/25) in the upper $40 range.

2023-24 Bowman U Chrome - Ryan Kalkbrenner - 1st Bowman - Orange Autograph /25
2023-24 Bowman U Chrome - Ryan Kalkbrenner - 1st Bowman - Orange Autograph /25 / eBay User: collectiblehobbycards | https://www.ebay.com/itm/335860664012?mkcid=16&mkevt=1&mkrid=711-127632-2357-0&ssspo=atTDVI2GRbu&sssrc=2047675&ssuid=S4GUwmyCT-K&widget_ver=artemis&media=COPY

In conclusion, I think it’s worth it for fans, the collectors, and those who invest in collectibles to keep a close eye on Ryan Kalkbrenner as there’s a very good chance more and more NBA scouts could be watching as well, which only increase his draft stock as well as his card values.

Matt Schilling
MATT SCHILLING

Passionate sports card collector and writer based in Queens, NY. Lifelong fan of the New York Mets, Jets, and Rangers. Covering sports cards and collectibles with deep industry knowledge and enthusiasm, while bringing a fresh perspective to the ever-evolving hobby world on http://SI.com/collectibles.

