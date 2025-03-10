Arch Manning Cards Fetch Texas Size Prices
Arch Manning has only started two games at quarterback for the Texas Longhorns. Nevertheless, the hype surrounding the rising redshirt sophomore is palpable, even with the 2025 season still months away. Much of this is due to the fact that Arch is next up in the Manning quarterbacking line of succession, which includes his grandfather, Archie, and Super Bowl-winning uncles, Hall of Famer Peyton and Eli.
The Manning buzz has bled into the sports card market. A Panini-exclusive athlete, Manning’s 2012 Prizm Throwback black one-of-one fetched more than $102,000 in a charity action in 2023.
No other Manning cards have gone for five figures or more based on Card Ladder’s confirmed sales history. Still, the hypothetical No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft if he were eligible, several of Manning’s low-numbered Panini releases have commanded impressive dollar figures for a quarterback with only one start in the SEC under his belt.
According to Card Ladder, the five highest sales for a Manning card are dominated by his releases through Panini’s line of collegiate collectibles.
1. 2023 Panini National Sports Collectors Convention Rated Prospect
Card: #AM, Black, 1/1
Price: $9,600
The card, graded a Mint 9 by PSA, has two confirmed Card Ladder sales. The best and most recent sale saw the card go for $9,600 in an eBay auction on Nov. 26, 2024. The card features Manning in a black (non-contact) Texas practice jersey during the Longhorns’ spring game in 2023.
Manning turned heads during his second spring with the Longhorns. In the 2024 spring game, Manning unofficially completed 19 of 26 pass attempts for 355 yards and three touchdowns on a day when football fans across the country got their first extended look at the New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman product.
2. 2023 Panini National Treasures Collegiate Silhouette Signatures
Card: #SS-AM, Emerald, 5/5
Price: $9,000
Manning had his breakout game last season on Sept. 14, coming into the game after Texas starting quarterback Quinn Ewers suffered an oblique injury in the first half against UTSA. Manning threw for 223 yards and four touchdowns on a 9-of-12 night throwing the football and ran for a 67-yard touchdown in a 56-14 rout for the No. 1-ranked Longhorns.
The next day, Manning’s emerald Silhouette Signatures patch auto from National Treasures Collegiate sold on eBay. The confirmed sale was for $9,000 as a best offer.
3. 2023 Panini Flawless Collegiate Team Logo Signatures
Manning and the Texas Longhorns were preparing to face the Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 23, 2023. That’s the day Manning’s ruby parallel, serial numbered to 20, from the Team Logo Signatures found in Panini’s Flawless Collegiate product sold for $8,288.57 at auction.
One month before the sale, on Nov. 24, Manning made his collegiate debut in his team’s 57-7 win over Texas Tech. Manning went 2-for-5 passing for 30 yards and rushed for seven yards on three carries in the victory over the Red Raiders.
4. 2023 Prizm Throwback
Card: #PTAM, Gold
Price: $7,100
Manning threw for 325 yards and accounted for three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing) in his SEC debut, leading No. 1 Texas to a 35-13 win over Mississippi State on Sept. 28, 2024. One week later, on Oct. 5, the second-highest selling card from Manning’s Prizm Throwback release sold in an eBay auction for $7,100.
Only 10 of the gold parallels were printed by Panini; this specific card earned a Gem Mint 10 grade from PSA. As of press time, four copies of the gold parallel had been graded a PSA 10.
5. 2023 Panini Flawless Collegiate Team Logo Signatures
Card: #TLS-AMA, Platinum, 1/1
Price: $7,074.78
The first of two cards from the Team Logo Signatures autograph set out of Flawless Collegiate, Manning’s debut in arguably Panini’s highest of high-end releases went for more than $7,000 when the bidding at Goldin Auctions closed.
The platinum parallel is a one-of-one autographed card from Manning and features the iconic Texas Longhorn steer logo. Manning has worn the logo on the side of his helmet through two seasons backing up Ewers (a projected early-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft) throwing for 969 yards and nine touchdowns in limited action.